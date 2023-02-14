A man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs following a community tip off in a Northamptonshire village.

Daventry and South Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Policing Teams executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a residential address in Potterspury on Wednesday, February 8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police say the warrant was carried out due to community intelligence into the neighbourhood policing team and reports from members of the public concerned about drug-related issues in their area.

Police made the arrest after executing a warrant in Potterspury.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

PC Josh Ellard, of the South Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the Force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is another prime example of how we can work together with our partners and residents to tackle the issues affecting their local communities and I would urge anyone concerned to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”

In May last year, Chief Constable Nick Adderley launched the force’s Matters of Priority for the next three years, and along with serious violence, serious and organised crime, violence against women and girls, drug harm was included.