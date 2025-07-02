Man, 38, charged with GBH after women in her 70s assaulted in Daventry leaving her with head injuries and broken wrist
Adam Gayton, of Trafalgar Way, Daventry, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 26 after he was charged with one count of Section 20 – GBH without intent.
The charge relates to an incident on June 24 at around 12.15pm, when a woman was assaulted in Keys Close, Daventry sustaining head injuries and a broken wrist, according to Northamptonshire Police.
Officers are still appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about it, including relevant CCTV or smart doorbell footage, to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting reference number: 25000633805.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
Gayton was granted conditional bail and is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on August 7.