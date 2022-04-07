Man, 21, arrested after police find drugs, cash, weapons and mobiles during 9am raid in Daventry
Officers burst through front door at 9am
Drugs squad officers arrested a 21-year-old man after a 9am raid in Daventry on Thursday (April 6).
Officers discovered both Class A and Class B drugs, cash, weapons and four mobile phones after going through the door of a property in Abbotsbury Drive.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed the man arrested was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Sergeant Johnny Davis-Lyons said: “This warrant was executed in partnership with teams across the force including Daventry and South Northants neighbourhood policing teams and the Special Constabulary.
“I hope it reassures the local community that we are responding to their concerns and remain steadfast in tackling the crime issues in this area.
“Finally, I would appeal to members of the public to keep reporting suspicious behaviour to us or anyone suspected of drug dealing. Community intelligence is vital to our work and the information provided really helps us build a picture of the issues affecting a specific area.”