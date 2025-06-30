Local magistrates also sentenced these 19 offenders over incidents including shoplifting meat from Marks & Spencer and Co-op, assault, drink driving and possession of cocaine and cannabis…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 13

CLAIRE FITZHUGH, aged 44, of Eskdail Avenue, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole various items of meat to the value of £132.45 belonging to Marks & Spencer; fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services £40, prosecution costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SCOTT BRUCE, aged 46, of Yarwell Square, Northampton, common assault of a woman; fined £50, compensation of £50, costs £325.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

DAVID HARRISON, aged 55, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, drink driving on Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton — 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

BRODIE HARRISON, aged 32, c/o Field Mill Lane, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified for 32 months, 113 days.

ALEXANDER POPPERT, aged 46, of Beaumont Drive, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; fined £189, surcharge £76, costs £200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OWEN YILDIRIM, aged 32, of Mill Meadow, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

BAILEY AINSWORTH, aged 23, of Monks Park Road, Northampton, drink driving on Adnitt Road, Northampton — 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £392, surcharge £157, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

ALAN KITCHEN, aged 58, of Millers Way, Middleton Cheney, drunk in charge of motor vehicle at Gibbs Garage, Middleton Cheney — 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

CHINECHEREM PETER O ATTAMA, aged 25, of Jack English Close, Northampton, travelled on a train without having a valid ticket; compensation of £14.30, costs £75.

■ These cases were heard on June 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAYLEB HAWKES, aged 28, of Mitchell Close, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; conditionally discharged six months, costs £85.

LEWIS SHIELDS, aged 34, of Eden Close, Daventry, drink driving on New Street, Daventry, — 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance; with requirement to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, overnight curfew with electronic monitoring for three months, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for three years, four months.

DAMIAN RAMION, aged 34, of The Approach, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £184, costs £85, disqualified for 154 days.

JOE TARBUCK, aged 38, of Farnborough Drive, Daventry, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, resisted police, drunk and disorderly in Brook Street, Daventry; compensation of £50, fined £615, surcharge £246, costs £85

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEAN DOVE, aged 36, of Forest Road, Northampton, common assault of a police officer; conditionally discharged for12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

SEAN BOWMAN, aged 30, of Swansea Crescent, Northampton, drunk in charge of motor vehicle in Orchard Street, Northampton — 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £366, surcharge £146, costs £85, 10 points.

AMADUR MANNA, aged 33, of Knighton Close, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis and cannabis resin; conditionally discharged for 12 months, ,surcharge £26, costs £85.

PRZEMYSLAW BINIASZ, aged 41, of c/o Skiddaw Walk, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in St Peters Way, Northampton; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LIAM UNDERWOOD, aged 35, of HMP Peterborough, two counts of theft from a shop — on June 11, 2025, stole a variety of items to the value of £125.75 belonging to Co-op, on June 15 stole a variety of alcoholic drinks of a value unknown belonging to One Stop; four weeks in prison, compensation of £125.75, costs £85.

ARKADIUSZ WALCZEWSKI, aged 44, of Junction Road, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.