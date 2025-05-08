MAGISTRATES’ ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced in court from Northampton and Daventry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 24

LAURA ROCHE, aged 33, of Marigold Way, Daventry, drug driving; fined: £530, surcharge to fund victim services £212, prosecution costs £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

RODNEY NEAL, aged 44, of Shadowfax Drive, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole items from Next; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85.

JAMIE BERWICK, aged 45, of Darwin Walk, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £250.

MIRANDA GAISFORD, aged 37, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — stole chocolate to the value of £10 from Co-op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £10, surcharge £26, costs £85.

SERGIU NEAGA, aged 46, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, drunk in charge of motor vehicle — 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeded the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

JAMES ROBINSON, aged 40, of Osprey Rise, Northampton, two counts of racially / religiously aggravated fear / provocation of violence by words / writing, racially / religiously aggravated criminal damage to a vehicle; community order with 160 hours unpaid work, compensation of £800, surcharge £114, costs £85.

CONNOR MALONE, aged 32, of HMP Wayland, aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage of £5,000 or over; 16 weeks in prison, disqualified for 18 months. surcharge £154, costs £85.

GABRIEL COLEZEA, aged 35, of Edith Street, Northampton, obstructed / resisted police, assault by beating, theft from the person — stole a cap of a value unknown, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; community order with 180 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

GABRIEL COLEZEA, aged 35, of Edith Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work session; costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on April 25

SCOTT BAGE, aged 44, of Limehurst Square, Northampton, drove while disqualified, exceeded a temporary 50mph speed restriction on a motorway, failed to surrender to custody, 15 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

GAVIN DENNIS SCARROTT, aged 40, of no fixed abode, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, assault by beating of a police officer, criminal damage to a shutter to the value of £220 belonging to Costcutter, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend Northampton Probation office for a planned appointment, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £220.

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 40, of no fixed abode, four counts of theft from a shop — on April 19, 2025, stole six cans of Bombay Sapphire to the value of £18 from Co-op, on April 22 stole multiple items of value £18 from Co-op, on April 22 stole multiple items of a value £27.49 from B&M Stores, on April 23 stole multiple items of a value unknown from Sainsbury’s; 16 weeks in prison.

ABUL BAKOR, aged 22, of Wimbledon Street, Northampton, dangerous driving on Boughton Green Road-Eastern Avenue North, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, failed to stop a vehicle when required by police; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DANIEL OWEN, aged 27, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, used a television without a licence; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £120.

TARIQ HUSSAIN, aged 58., of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, used a television without a licence; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £120.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.