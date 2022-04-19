Magistrates put their foot down over Northampton driver caught speeding four times in one week on M1

A serial speeder has lost his licence for six months after being caught speeding four times in ONE WEEK on the M1 near Northampton.

Charles Olalekan Asunmo, of Waingrove, Northampton, tripped average speed cameras on the M1 northbound doing 71mph in a temporary 60mph zone between junction 15A and junction 16 at 7.48AM on June 8.

Two days later the 28-year-old was clocked at 76mph at 7.49am — and again at 7.51am on June 11, this time doing 71mph all on the same stretch of northbound motorway in the same BMW 116D M Sport.

Speed cameras on the M1 flashed Asunmo four times in a week, leading to a six-month driving ban from Northampton magistrates

Finally, on June 14, Asunmo, was clocked at 69mph again between junction 15A and junction 16, this time heading south at 5.53pm, according to court documents

Three points for each offence took him over the 12-point ‘totting up’ limit leading to an automatic six-month ban.

Asunmo, who also admitted a FIFTH speeding offence in Cambridgeshire on June 4, was also fined a total of £500 by Northampton magistrates at a hearing on April 8 and ordered to pay a further £140 in contributions to prosecution costs and victim services fund.

Speeding is one of the so-called ‘fatal four’ offences — alongside drink or drug-driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile behind the wheel — which are most commonly linked to deaths and serious injuries on roads.