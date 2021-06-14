Magistrates court sentences for offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Long Buckby and Pitsford

■ Theses cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 4, 2021

Ashley Martin Bell, aged 49, of Oliver Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £120, pay £34 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, six penalty points.

Harry Clark, aged 20, of The Oaks, Grange Park, possession of lock knife, possession of small quantity of cannabis; community order surcharge £95, costs £85.

Local magistrates hear hundreds of cases each week

Philip Jeremiah King, aged 51, of River View, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 36 months, fined £138, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Vecislav Dobrii, aged 35, of Mortimer Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; disqualified 14 months, fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85,

Keith Paul Haxton, aged 38, of Bowden Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Raju Patel, aged 39, of Freehold Street, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 20 months, fined £415, surcharge £42, costs £85.

Gareth Nigel Llewelyn, aged 41, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; disqualified 84 days, fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Lee Daniel Masters, aged 46, of Kings Park, Weedon, drink-driving, disqualified 20 months, fined £450, surcharge £45, costs £85.

Wayne Michael Varnsverry, aged 50, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, used threatening or abusive words or behavioiur; disqualified 20 months, fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Jay Buzzard, aged 19, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, possession of lock knife; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Richard Lee, aged 55, of Portland Place, Northampton, possession of unloaded air rifle in public place; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Munyaradzi Zimowa, aged 31, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; fined £192, surcharge £34.

Patrick Joseph Stokes, aged 19, of Lowlands Close, Northampton, stole a 6x4 shed at Abbey Retail Park, Daventry; fined £120, pay compensation £195, surcharge £34.

Syeed Ahmed, aged 19, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Petru-cezar Ailincai, aged 38, of Semilong Road, Northampton, failed to provide information relating to a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Petronela Stefania Arustei, aged 32, of Hunter Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £526, surcharge £52, costs £90, six penalty points.

James Barker, aged 24, of Soudan Avenue, Brackley, speeding, drive while not having proper control of a vehicle, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £399, surcharge £39, costs £90, three penalty points.

Robert Bassett, aged 53, of Castle Avenue, Duston, speeding, unsupervised provisional licence holder; fined £306, surcharge £34, costs £90, provisional licence holder FO 153

Steven Robert Malcolm Baylis, aged 40, of Celeborn Place, Northampton, failed to provide information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Cozma Bejan, aged 58, of Melbourne Walk, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Abdul Byanaku, aged 49, of Cooks Terrace, Long Buckby, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Rosina Maria Connor, aged 53, of Arbour Court, Northampton, drove with an expired licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Adelin Constantin Dediu, aged 23, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, failed to provide information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Niks Degis, aged 31, of High Street, Upton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Matthew James Freed, aged 28, of Park Hill, Upper Shuckburgh, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Ntenis Gkotzai, aged 25, of Beckets View, Northampton, no insurance, driving while holding mobile phone; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Constantin Viorel Racu, aged 24, of Weedon Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £380, surcharge £38, costs £90, six penalty points.

James Gary Philip Rae, aged 61, of The Wye, Daventry, speeding; fined £473, surcharge £47, costs £90, six penalty points.

Mihai Regus, aged 26, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Carley Ann Louise Smith, aged 33, of High Street, Pitsford, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Simon Edward Watts, aged 42, of New Forest Way, Daventry, speeding on November 5, 2020; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Simon Edward Watts, aged 42, of New Forest Way, Daventry, speeding on November 22, 2020, no seatbelt; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Phillip Karl Simon Page, aged 41, of Balmoral Close, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Logan Jack Ratcliffe, aged 28, of Booth Lane South, no insurance, no L plates; fined £21, surcharge £34, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Mario Dali Ionita, aged 26, of Dunster Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Anthony Robert Mead, aged 55, of Kingscroft Court, Northampton, no insurance, expired licence; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, seven penalty points.

Cristi Motoi, aged 24, of St James Park Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Adam Christopher Brett, aged 37, of Brockton Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £338, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.

Nicanor Colac, aged 27, of Steene Street, Northampton, no UK licence, no insurance; fined £466, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Simon Hallam, aged 35, of The Causeway, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.

Marek Miklas, aged 44, of Weggs Farm Road, Northampton, speeding; disqualified for 7 days, fined £507, surcharge £51, costs £85.

Ben Ward, aged 29, of Lowlands Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £187, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Daniel Szczygielski, aged 47, of SpansladeRoad, Northampton, speeding; fined £850, surcharge £32, costs £85, six penalty points.

■ These following cases were heard on June 5

Kerry Anne Knight, aged 41, of Honister Green, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, caused damage to another vehicle, failed to surrender to custody; disqualified 22 months, fined £920, surcharge £32, costs £85.

Joshua Mark Punter, aged 28, of North Holme Court, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £60, surcharge £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.