Luton man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after fatal A45 collision

Julian Schkambi, aged 29, will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (October 6).

A 29-year-old Luton man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a man was killed in a collision on the A45 carriageway earlier this week.

The fatal collision took place on the A45 bypass at Flore at around 10.55pm on Monday, October 3 when a red Vauxhall Zafira travelling towards Northampton crossed over to the opposite side of the carriageway and collided with a silver Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Ford – a man in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men aged 48, 43 and 29, were arrested in connection with the collision.

Julian Schkambi, of Clarendon Road, Luton, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident.

Schkambi appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (October 6), where he was remanded in custody.