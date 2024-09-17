Long Buckby driver’s £3,800 court bill for causing serious injury among cases heard by Northampton magistrates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 3

CADLL TULLY-PEART, aged 25, of Westleigh Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services £120, prosecution costs £310, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

KOL GASHI, aged 27, of Nicholls Court, Northampton, drink driving; conditionally discharged for 12 months after laced drinks found to be the issue, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

PENELOPE MACE, aged 25, of Romulus Close, Northampton, drink driving; fined £1,315, surcharge £526, costs £420, disqualified for 24 months.

PAIGE McDONALD, aged 29, of Farndon Road, Woodford Halse, drink driving; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 44, of no fixed abode, six counts of breaching criminal behaviour order by entering Gold Street, Drapery, being drunk and urinating in a public place, new criminal behaviour order.

EDMOND CENAJ, aged 43, of College Street, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £440, costs £85.

MATTheW WALLINGER, aged 38, of Grafton Street, Northampton, stole numerous items to the value of £33.96 from Home Bargains; fined £40, compensation £33.96, surcharge £16, costs £85,

ADAM UNDERWOOD, aged 38, of Monmouth Road, Northampton, drug driving; 90 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £310, disqualified for 36 months.

ALICE STONE, aged 31, of William Road, Long Buckby, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving; fined £923, compensation of £2,500, surcharge £369, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months

CRYSTAL CARS MOTOR SALES, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £400.

MARCIN KRZYSZTOF SKIBA, aged 41, of Abbey Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £249, surcharge £100, costs £105, three points.

■ These cases were heard on September 4

VICTOR MLAMBO, aged 31, of Randall Road, Northampton, stole money to the value of £40 belonging to Stagecoach, failed to comply with a community order; ten weeks in prison, compensation of £20, costs £85.

MOHAMMED SOBUL AHMED, aged 26, of Shankley Way, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £650, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

THEODORE SID LOVERIDGE, aged 36, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GARY WALKER, aged 42, of Merrydale Square, Northampton, stalking without fear / alarm / distress; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85

HANNAH DUNN, aged 32, of Holdenby Road, Spratton, drove without due care and attention; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £130, five points.

GEORGIA LEWIS, aged 24, of Eden Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to report an accident; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £130, six points.

ADAM GORDON, aged 41, of Julian Way, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £637, surcharge £255, costs £130, five points.

REBECCA KELLY, aged 45, of The Rookery, Grange Park, drove without due care and attention; fined £507, surcharge £203, costs £130, eight points.

MICHAEL O'SULLIVAN, aged 46, of Haselbech Hill, Haselbech, drove without due care and attention; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NARAYAN MAINALI, aged 43 of Beechcroft Gardens, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £243, surcharge £97, costs £130, five points.

CHARLES STRACHAN, aged 31,of Vicarage Lane, East Haddon, drove without due care and attention, failed to report an accident; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £130, six points.

LARELLE LEA, aged 35, of Alder Court, Northampton, drove while using a handheld mobile phone / device; fined £58, surcharge £23, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.