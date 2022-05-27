Knife Angel leaves Northamptonshire with warning from police chief: 'We can't beat thugs on our own'

The Knife Angel heads out of Northamptonshire on Sunday (May 29) with a warning from the county's police: “We can’t beat knife crime on our own”.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley also pledged increased use of stop and search in an effort to remove weapons off the streets.

The iconic 27ft-tall statue created from more than 100,000 surrendered and seized blades spent four weeks in Northampton, Wellingborough and Corby as part of its national tour.

The Knife Angel is made from more than 100,000 blades seized and surrendered across the UK

It leaves this weekend heading for north Wales next month then Merseyside and Yorkshire later this summer.

Mr Adderley said the Angel's appearance has made many stand, reflect, talk about and raise awareness of knife crime locally.

But he insisted: "The police CANNOT solve this issue alone, it needs a whole community effort to make this type of crime a thing of the past.

"Knife crime has a devastating impact on those involved, families and the whole community. This is why we will continue to focus on driving this type of crime down.

"Whilst controversial in some quarters, the appropriate use of stop and search will continue and will increase.

"Working together we will save lives and make our streets safer."

Yet the statue's presence in the county since the beginning of May has coincided with at least FOUR serious incidents involving weapons:

■ On May 6, horrified passers-by saw two men fighting with a machete at lunchtime in Northampton town centre — less than 200 yards from the Knife Angel.

■ A week later, three men were arrested after reports of a gang fighting near Northampton town centre. Detectives believe at least one of the gang was carrying a knife during the incident in Wellingborough Road.

■ Police arrested three teenagers after a group of youngsters were seen with a knife in Euston Road, Northampton, the day after the Knife Angel moved on to Wellingborough.