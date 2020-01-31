Kitten found beheaded in Northamptonshire leaves owner 'completely broken' and searching for answers

A heart-broken kitten owner has turned to social media to track down the person who beheaded her beloved pet in Northamptonshire.

Sian Parsons found seven-month-old Neo brutally murdered on Hawthorn Drive, Brackley, on Tuesday (January 28).

"This is probably the most heartbreaking post I’ve ever had to write but last night my kitten Neo was killed up the Tree Estate, Brackley," she wrote on Facebook.

"He had his head cut off by someone. He was only seven-months-old and didn’t deserve such an awful fate. I am completely broken right now."

Sian is certain a person is responsible for killing Neo and not a car or a fox as there is evidence a 'sharp implement' was used.

Her appeal for information has been shared more than 1,600 times with hundreds of kind-hearted comments from friends and strangers alike.

Seven-month-old kitten, Neo, was found beheaded in Brackley

"Thank you to everyone who has shared or commented with their condolences," she added.

"It honestly means the world to me and my family that so many people care about my poor little man.

"If possible people who haven’t shared this yet please do, we need to get this as far and wide as possible to give Neo the best opportunity of getting justice."

South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty, which has been leading the investigation into the infamous 'Croydon cat killer', has been contacted as well as police.