A 28-year-old man has been convicted of a brutal sexual assault on a woman following a trial which ended on Friday (December 16).

Ryan John Smith, formerly of Daventry, admitted criminal damage and assault but denied sexual assault — although a jury at Northampton found him guilty after just 40 minutes deliberation. He will be sentenced on February 16.

According to a statement by Northamptonshire Police Smith assaulted a woman after headbutting, strangling and punching her. As she attempted to flee, Smith grabbed her, ripping a chain from around her neck in the process. The statement added he then threw her to the ground, stood over her and repeatedly punched her before then proceeding to sexually assault her while she screamed for him to stop.

Ryan Smith will be sentenced next year after a jury took just 40 minutes to decide he was guilty of sexual assault

The attack left the woman with two black eyes, a fractured toe and extensive bruising to her body. She bravely reported the incident to police and Smith was charged with the three offences.

Detective Constable Gina Anderson said: “The survivor in this case stood up in court to give evidence against Smith and did so with courage and dignity. She should be rightly proud of the result and I hope it allows her to move on from this awful experience.

