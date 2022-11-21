Judge says prison is ‘very likely’ for driver who pleaded guilty to causing fatal collision in Flore

A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after a man was killed in a collision in Flore last month.

The fatal collision took place on the A45 bypass at Flore at around 10.55pm on Monday, October 3 when a red Vauxhall Zafira travelling towards Northampton crossed over to the opposite side of the carriageway and collided with a silver Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Ford – a man in his 40s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Juljan Shkambi, aged 29, from Luton, will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, January 9 2023.

Three men aged 48, 43 and 29, were arrested in connection with the collision.

Juljan Shkambi, aged 29 of Clarendon Road, Luton, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the fatal collision.

He appeared at Northampton Crown Court this morning (Monday, November 21) where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

His Honour Judge Mayo said: “The fact that I am asking for a pre-sentence report is not in any way a promise that the ultimate sentence will be immediate custody. That is very likely."