Jailed Northampton shoplifter and drink drivers among these 23 cases in court

Local magistrates also dealt with offences involving possession of cocaine, cannabis and an offensive weapon, shoplifting, causing a crash on A43 and criminal damage…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 2

KAIDEN WYKES, aged 19, of Taper Way, Daventry, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services £40, prosecution costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LAUREN BATES, aged 39, of no fixed abode, theft from a motor vehicle — stole items to the value of £12 belonging to another person, theft -— stole four vape packets, six 700ml bottles of Baileys and two 700ml bottles of Irish Pastures to a value unknown belonging to B&M; 14 days in prison.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

SAMUEL JOHNSON, aged 32, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; conditionally discharged for six months.

ALEX GOUDE, aged 18, of Nettle Gap Close, Northampton, drink driving on Kingsley Road, Northampton — 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £280, surcharge £112, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

KIAN EAST, aged 24, of no fixed abode, drug driving on A43 Lumbertubs Way, Northampton; fined £60, disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

REGAN SPENCE, aged 27, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, drink driving on Edison Drive, Northampton — 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty; fined £438, surcharge £234, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

CHARLIE BURGESS, aged 18, of Boughton Lane, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place — a knuckle duster; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

LEWIS BOND, aged 26, of Crickley Crescent, Northampton, drink driving on M1 near Whilton — 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

LIAM GARDNER, aged 25, of Johns Road, Bugbrooke, drink driving on Kislingbury Road, Bugbrooke — 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £1,075, surcharge £430, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JONATHAN GRIFFITHS, aged 33, of Billing Brook Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly in Ambush Street, Northampton; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

VICTORIA WOOLDRIDGE, aged 34, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ARTUR DEMBOWSKI, aged 44, of Earl Street, Northampton, drink driving on Earl Street, Northampton — 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

ANDREI ONU, aged 26, of Watermeadows Drive, Northampton, drink driving on Abington Avenue, Northampton — 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JAMES FREELAND, aged 34, of no fixed abode, ten counts of theft from a shop — on July 7, 2025, stole items to the value of £61.25 belonging to One Stop, on August 17 stole items to the value of £126 belonging to One Stop, on August 17 stole items to the value of £51.34 belonging to Heron Foods, on August 24 stole items to the value of £167.20 belonging to One Stop, on August 26 stole items to the value of £124.80 belonging to One Stop, on August 26 stole items to the value of £86.65 belonging to Co-op, on August 28 stole items to the value of £120 belonging to Co-op, on August 28 stole items to the value of £45.10 belonging to One Stop, on August 30 stole laundry products to the value of £124.80 belonging to One Stop, on August 31 stole items to the value of £150 belonging to Co-op, resisted a police officer in execution of their duty; 20.weeks in prison, compensation of £251.34.

PAUL FINNEGAN, aged 55, of Finney Drive, Grange Park, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; fined £230, costs £60.

These cases were heard on September 3

MIHAIL PINZARI, aged 30, of Chaucer Street, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — caused damage to a vehicle to the value of £50; fined £400, compensation of £50, surcharge £160, costs £85.

PRANVERA MALIQAJ, aged 31, Battalion Drive, Northampton, drove on Wooldale Road, Northampton, without due care and attention — for unknown reasons collided with a parked vehicle causing damage to both vehicles and slight injury to the occupant of the third party vehicle; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £130, five points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WAYNE HALLIDAY, aged 41, of Booth Park, Northampton, drove on Furnace Lane, Kettering, without due care and attention — failed to negotiate a turning and collided with a parked vehicle before turning around and driving off, driver of a vehicle failed to stop after a road accident, driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident failed to report that accident; fined £699, costs £130, five points.

BRADLEY LANGFORD, aged 22, of High Street, Cannock, drove on A43 slip road and junction with A4500 Lumbertubs Way, Northampton, without due care and attention, — drove erratically and entered the slip road late, colliding with another vehicle causing damage and slight injury to the driver; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £130, five points.

NATHAN BELL, aged 58, of Valley Road, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Station Road, Earls Barton, without due care and attention — when reversing off a driveway collided with a parked vehicle causing damage, driver failed to stop after a road accident, driver involved in an accident failed to report that accident; fined £300, surcharge £240, costs £130, five points.

OGHENERUESE IBI, aged 46, of Kelmscott Close, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Billing Brook Road, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £492, surcharge £197, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MATTHEW McDAID, aged 44, of Wood Lane, Hartwell, speeding — 67mph on A508 Northampton Road, Yardley Gobion, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £110, four points.

SIMON ROBERT LOVELL, aged 38, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend an initial appointment with probation service; fined £120, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.