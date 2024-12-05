Intruder breaks into Daventry home and fled with keys after woman disturbed him
The incident happened on Tuesday (December 3) in Park Leys.
Police say a woman disturbed an intruder in her home. When she challenged him he fled, taking her house keys.
The offender is described as a white man, aged between 20 and 40, over 6ft tall and of slim build, wearing dark clothing.
Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any part of the incident, or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area earlier in the day.
Anyone with information about the burglary, including relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000719486.