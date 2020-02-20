Inmate charged with attempted murder and assault at Northamptonshire jail

Prisoner from HMP Onley allegedly attacked staff on two occasions

A prisoner is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court today (Thursday February 20) charged with attempted murder after twice assaulting staff at HMP Onley.

Joshua Kendall, 26, originally from Essex, is also charged with one count of assault by beating after two alleged incidents on January 22 and February 8 at the jail near Daventry.

Officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) have been working closely with the Ministry of Justice as part of their enquiries.