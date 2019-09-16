Increased use of stop-and-search powers in Northamptonshire for knife crime operation

Northamptonshire Police is taking part in a national week-long operation to tackle knife crime and violent crime.

From today (Monday, September 16), Operation Sceptre will see officers increasing their use of stop and search powers, conducting weapon sweeps and targeting habitual knife carriers.

Knife crime stock

The force will also be engaging with children and young people to educate them about the risks of carrying a knife.

Throughout the week, intensified activity will also include community engagement stalls to engage with local communities in the north of the county and the use of knife arches.

Detective Superintendent Paul Rymarz, the force’s head of crime, said: “Officers continue to fight knife crime on a daily basis but the week of action will help offer reassurance and build confidence in our proactive police work and most importantly, help educate young people about the dreadful impact of knife crime - and warn them that if they carry a knife, they are far more likely to become a knife crime victim.

“We will continue to prosecute those who carry knives. The enforcement and proactive work we do is only one part of the solution to this issue – I urge parents and carers to talk to their children about the hazards of carrying a knife.

“Members of the public also have a vital role to play. I anybody with information about somebody in their community they think may carry a knife to get in touch with us so we can act upon any intelligence we receive.

“We will continue to work relentlessly to challenge and prevent violence and to keep our young people and communities safe."

Anyone who has any information about suspicious behaviour in their area or information about people carrying knives is urged to contact the police on 101.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.