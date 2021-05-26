IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Towcester and Daventry

■ The following cases were heard on May 17

Beverley Louise Morrison, aged 34, of Axe Head Road, Northampton, failed to provide specimen of blood; disqualified 12 months, fined £100, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £34, pay costs of £66 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kamaru Abudulaziz, aged 45, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, two charges of intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over without consent; community order with curfew until August 8, 2021, two -year sexual harm prevention order, compensation of £200.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Chloe Cripps, aged 25, of Earlsfield Road, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 18 months, fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Campbell James Deegan, aged 26, of St Peter’s Square, Northampton, assaulted a police constable in the execution of her duty; fined £130, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Adelaide Edith Chiura, aged 31, of Manor Place, Warmington, drink-driving; disqualified 14 months, fined £325, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Joseph Hopcraft, aged 24, of Chapel Lane, Maidford, drink-driving; disqualified 17 months, fined £274, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Nicolai Volcov, aged 31, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; disqualified 14 months, fined £753, surcharge £75, costs £85.

Ashley Warwick, aged 19, of Lees Close, Whittlebury, drink-driving; disqualified 14 months, fined £158, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Lauren Patricia Bates, aged 35, of Bailey Street, Northampton, arson; compensation of £200.

■ The following cases were heard on May 18

Andrew James Lowther, aged 30, of Northgate, Towcester, possession of a quantity of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Joshua Frederick Leslie Harvey, aged 22, of East Street, Northampton, possession of knife or bladed article; six months in prison suspended for 18 months, 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Gary Anthony Slater, aged 32, of Swale Drive, Kings Heath, failed to provide a specimen of breath, rode a moped without due care and attention, rode a moped otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failed to stop, resisted a police constable in the execution of his duty; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified 24 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Robbie Fitzpatrick, aged 24, of Whiston Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £226, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Paul Mooney, aged 49, of Saddlers Square, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Fahmi Saleh, aged 27, of Timken Way South, Northampton, possession of quantity of cannabis, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.

Ubong Christmas Ekanem, aged 43, of Stanley Road, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 20 months, fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £85.

Ruben Smalling, aged 42, of Junction Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £215, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Mark Anthony Smith, aged 35, of St Michael’s Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £60, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Laura Jane Elizebeth Tutton, aged 32, of Kingscroft Court, Northampton, used insulting words or behaviour, racially aggravated criminal damage, racially aggravated harassment; community order, surcharge £95, compensation of £50.

Jason Martin Leach, aged 28, of Larbourne Park Road, Flore, assaulted a police constable, resisted a police constable in execution of his duty, used threatening words or behaviour; fined £130, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Serena Leslie, aged 43, of Fieldmill Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; fined £147, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Deon Dudley Degroot, aged 22, of The Round Way, Daventry, possession of large quantity of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

■ The following cases were heard on May 19

Rufus Johnson Cuthbertson, aged 25, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, stole a bottle of vodka and three bottles of Hennessy Whiskey from Tesco, failed to surrender to custody; 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Emilian Tudorache, aged 42, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, driving while using hand-held mobile phone; fined £256, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Awala Omar Abdillah, aged 28, of Deal Court, Northampton, failed to provide information relating to identification of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Janet Acheampongmaa, aged 34, of Stimpson Avenue, no insurance on September 24, 2020,; fined £345, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Janet Acheampongmaa, aged 34, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder on October 6, 2020; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Christian Batchelor, aged 58, of Hawkridge, Northampton, speeding; disqualified 14 days, fined £335, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Thomas James Fraser, aged 52, of AdnittRoad, Northampton, no insurance; fined £127, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Thomas Malone, aged 38, of Franklin Court, Yardley Gobion, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Daniel Cosmin Mare, aged 30, of Bective Road, Northampton, driving without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified nine months due to repeat offending.

Eimantas Sutkus, aged 19, of Lakeview Court, Northampton, no insurance, unsupervised provisional licence holder with no L plates; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Mario Varga, aged 30, of Boothville Green, Northampton, speeding; disqualified 14 days, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

John Weah, aged 47, of Semilong Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.