IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Earls Barton, Blisworth and Spratton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 22

MOHAMMED AHMED SHEIKH MUMIN, aged 46, of Woodside Way, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody, criminal damage to a cell; 40 hours unpaid work, compensation of £35, surcharge £95, costs £50.

DAVID JAMES CROZIER, aged 58, of Abbey Street, St James, breach of court order, harassment; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £200.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

RYAN CHRISTIAN MOVEN, aged 39, of Sedgwick Court, Northampton, two charges of assault by beating; 80 hours unpaid work for 80 hours, surcharge £95, costs £85.

SERGIU SILOCI, aged 34, of Dorset Gardens, Northampton, drink-driving; 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 19 months.

STEVEN ANDREW BROWN, aged 34, of St Crispin Drive, Northampton, possession of amphetamine, possession of cannabis; fined £316, surcharge £32, costs £85.

ION-MIAHAI TAPELEA, aged 31, of Danefield Road, Northampton, fraud by displaying cloned registration plate to make vehicle appear insured and taxed, no insurance, no MoT; 120 hours unpaid work, fined £800, surcharge £95, costs £85, eight penalty points.

CALLUM JOHN WHITNEY, aged 29, of Hodder Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £507, surcharge £51, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ROBERT KIRBY, aged 28, of Station Mews, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

SHARON PAGE, aged 49, of Meadow View, Pottersbury, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; fined £60, surcharge £34, costs £85.

JAYKUMAR VINOBDHAI VALAND, aged 27, of North Paddock Court, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, defective tyre, resisted a constable in the execution of his duty; fined £582, surcharge £58, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

PAUL CRICK, aged 47, of Towcester Road, Northampton, fished without a licence; fined £216, surcharge £34, costs £135.

KESTUTIS JONYS, aged 58, of Louise Road, Northampton, contravened national fishing byelaws; fined £83, surcharge £34, costs £135.

JONATHAN LEVENE, aged 41, of Falconers Rise, Northampton, fished otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £90.

BENJAMIN WHEELER, aged 23, of Holdenby Road, Spratton, participated in a gathering in a private dwelling in a Tier 4 area with two or more people; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

ADAM WILLIAM MELLOR, aged 31, of Thornton Hall Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight penalty points.

DAVID WILLIAM GREEN, aged 36, of Victoria Street, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £175, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on November 23

KIMBERLEY JENNIFER HARVEY, aged 20, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, stole cigarettes, tobacco, coffee drink and a KitKat value £42.85 from Londis, West Haddon, stole cigarettes and tobacco from Post Office, Crick, fined £120 compensation £82.61.

SHANE NORRIS, aged 44, of Argyle Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis, failed to provide a specimen of breath; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on November 24

LIAM PATRICK KIERAN BLANCHFIELD, aged 20, of Mercers Row, Northampton, breached court order; fined £400, costs of £100.

LEVI JORDAN GRIFFITHS, aged 23, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, two charges of theft; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation £105, surcharge £128, costs £85.

MARK BELL, aged 46, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, assault, possession of an offensive weapon; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation £150.

ALEXEI BIVOL, aged 47, of Lambrook Drive, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £441, surcharge £44, costs £115, seven penalty points.

MOHAMMED ABEDELNABU, aged 21, of High Street, Upton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

RAUL CONSTATIN BALOTA, aged 22, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MOHAMED HUSSEIN, aged 27, of Chestnut Terrace, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANIEL TURCA, aged 59, of Preston Court, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.