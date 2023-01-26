IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Wootton, Weedon Bec, Earls Barton, Sywell

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 14

DEAN BAMPTON, aged 26, of Cardigan Close, Northampton, drug-driving, no insurance; fined £380, surcharge to fund victim services £152, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DARREN BASON, aged 52, of Cyril Street, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine, possession of cannabis; fined £245, surcharge £98, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

MAKALA HARVEY, aged 21, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, assault by beating, criminal damage; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

DALTON ALLAN GEORGE McGREGOR, aged 28, of St Georges Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on January 16

JASON RODERICK McLEOD, aged 52, of The Square, Earls Barton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 18 months, compensation of £469, surcharge £22, costs £150.

MATTHEW PIPER, aged 19, of Ecton Lane, Sywell, drove without due care and attention; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 56 days.

CERAN HUMPHRIES, aged 25, of Alfred Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, possession of cannabis; fined £915, surcharge £366, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DALE PHILIP SHOOBRIDGE, aged 44, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, stole numerous items value £30.84 from Savers; community order; surcharge £114,.

TYLER WOOD, aged 19, of Lauderdale Avenue, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

KIERA LOUISA NAGY, aged 27, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, stole a pedal cycle; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £100, costs £620.

ALEKSANDRS JEFREMOVS, aged 37, of Muncaster Gardens, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £473, surcharge £189, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LUKE DAVID WELLS, aged 32, of High Street, Wootton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

PREZEMYSLAW TADEUSZ JANKOWSKI, aged 51, of Nene Way, Northampton, drunk and disorderly, assaulted a police constable; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £230, compensation of £100, surcharge £154, costs £85.

FRANCIS McCARTHY, aged 32, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 250 hours unpaid work, fined £184, surcharge £114, costs £385, disqualified for 46 months.

SUSANNE LESLEY BARRON, aged 67, of Billing Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £169, surcharge £68, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NICHOLAS HUGH ADAMS, aged 68, of Heyford Lane, Weedon Bec, speeding; fined £480, surcharge £48, costs £90, three points.

OSKARAS VILKEVICIUS, aged 20, of Emmanuel Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance; fined £53, surcharge £21, costs £90, three points.

DANIEL SIMON BETHELL, aged 35, of Marvells Mill Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £173, surcharge £69, costs £110, three points.

RICHARD WILLIAM O'KEEFE, aged 56, of Jubilee Road, Daventry, drove while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £130, surcharge £52, costs £110, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SHARNJIT SINGH, aged 32, of Longland Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

IONUT COSMIN SITARU, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, no insurance; fined £207, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ADAM PAUL BOBOWICZ, aged 44, of Viscount Road, Northampton, possession of amphetamine, possession of cannabis; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

TAYYUB HUSSAIN, aged 20, of Highlands Drive, Daventry, possession of cannabis; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JOCK ALAN WEST, aged 23, of Shanklin Way, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

LEWIS ANTONIO NOCITO, aged 34, of no fixed abode; possession of cannabis resin, possession of diamorphine, possession of Diazepam; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement