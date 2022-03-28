IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Wootton, Boughton and Great Brington

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on March 16

AMIR KHAN AHMADZAI, aged 22, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal, no seatbelt; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £85, three points.

ADRIAN MAREK BARCIK, aged 31, of Thenford Street, Northampton, registration mark not fixed to front of vehicle; fined £60, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

ALIA SHABAN, aged 36, of Danefield Road, Abington, no TV licence; fined £60, surcharge £34, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on March 17

KIMBERLEY JENNIFER HARVEY, aged 20, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, stole food, to the value of £34.80, two charges of assault by beating, assaulted a police constable, resisted a police constable; community order, surcharge £95, costs £300.

ERNESTAS RADATAVICIUS, aged 21, of Leslie Road, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £150, six points.

MOHAMMED AHMED, aged 21, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, defective tyres; fined £307, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

AURELIE GISELE MABROUKA BAYLEY, aged 28, of Kempton Drive, Towcester, speeding; fined £139, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

GHEORGHITA CONSTANTIN, aged 32, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

ADAM PETER DOPSON, aged 36, of Welford Road, Northampton, drove while holding a mobile phone, no MoT; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three points.

DONALD IAN STANLEY FURBER, aged 50, of The Causeway, Great Billing, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

STEPHANIE HELEN GREEN, aged 32, of Roseholme Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £76, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

BENJAMIN JAMES HAWKINS, aged 25, of Poppyfield Road, Wootton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

KOI HODDER-BENNETT, aged 33, of Coughton Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

LULZIM HYKA, aged 26, of Goldings Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

DOMANTAS JONIKAS, aged 24, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MAXWELL CHARLES SHARP, aged 30, of Lime Avenue, Northampton, defective registration mark; fined £84, surcharge £34, costs £90.

BODGAN ALEXANDRUE SIMA, aged 27, of Fraser Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

HOLLIE SINCLAIR, aged 28, of Stockwell Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

STEPHEN COOGAN, aged 49, of Tollgate Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

TRACEY COOGAN, aged 47, of Tollgate Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

PATRICK CONNORS, aged 58, of Long Marsh Square, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on March 18

EDGARAS BUTKUS, aged 34, of no fixed abode, breached court order; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85.

ALFRED IONITA, aged 36, of Derby Road, Northampton, two charges of stealing iPhones, failed to surrender to custody; 175 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ANTHONY PAUL CANTOR, aged 41, of Roe Road, Northampton, multiple thefts from Marks & Spencer, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £50.

Christopher FOWLER, aged 42, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, made indecent of grossly offensive phone call to police, possession of a knuckle duster in private, committed an offences while subject to a conditional discharge order; community order, fined £200, compensation of £100, costs £85.

ALEX LAZARO ROSS, aged 28, of Currie Road, Northampton, drink-driving, failed to stop for police; fined £666, surcharge £67, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

GILES WILLIAM JOHN MOSELING, aged 39, of Roe Road, Northampton, assault by beating; 150 hour unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ERJON BUSHI, aged 24, of Hawkins Close, Daventry, possession of a quantity of cocaine; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £85.

SAMUEL STEWART JOHNSTON, aged 42, of Talbot Road, Northampton, drink-driving, fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

JONATHAN MICHAEL O’BRIEN, aged 52, of Holyrood Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; fined £307, compensation of £50, surcharge £34, costs £85.

SHAMISO MIRIAM MASHONGANYIKA, aged 34, of Firbank Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

MICHAEL ANTHONY DANIELS, aged 38, of Cunningham Close, Daventry, four charges of assault by beating, assaulted a police constable, possession of cocaine; community order with 120 hours unpaid work and alcohol abstinence requirement, compensation of £425.

STEVEN DAVID McDONALD, aged 55, of Ullswater Close, Northampton, speeding, fined £507, surcharge £51, costs £90, six points.

RICHARD DANIEL THOROGOOD, aged 48, of The Medway, Daventry, speeding; fined £384, surcharge £38, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SANJEEV POONI, aged 54, of Primula Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £90, six points.

ALBERT EDUARD SCHNEIDER, aged 19, of Downwood Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

JAMES ALEXANDER SCOTT, aged 44, of Main Street, Great Brington, speeding; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

INGRID NAOMI JEANETTE ATKINSON, aged 53, of Abbotsbury Drive, Daventry, speeding; fined £507, surcharge £51, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

TIBERIU MARIAN CAZAN, aged 23, of Turner Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months.

MATTHEW EDWARD JEYES, aged 50, of Moulton Lane, Boughton, speeding; fined £433, surcharge £43, costs £90, five points.

AARON MORRIS, aged 24, of Stevenson Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £307, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.