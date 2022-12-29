IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Upton, Kislingbury, Harpole

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 14

CRAIG ANTHONY CHURCH, aged 37, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; discharged conditionally for nine months; breached court order; community order, surcharge to fund victim services £114, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

DARRELL IAN TAYLOR, aged 49, of Nene Way, Kislingbury, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence; fined £100, costs £60.

JAKE BEVAN, aged 19, of Lower Hester Street, Semilong, carried an imitation firearm in a public place; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

NAOMI CLAIRE BAILEY, aged 40, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, attempted to steal goods from the Co-op, assault by beating, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

LUCY WORLD, aged 32, of Far End, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £625, five points.

■ These cases were heard on December 15

IOAN HOCH, aged 46, of Dundee Street, Northampton, racially and religiously aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress; community order, fined £415, surcharge £95, costs £85.

JORDAN JAMES MEDEIROS, aged 26, of Medellin Hill, Northampton, drink-driving on August 29, 2022, drove while disqualified, no insurance; drug-driving on June 19, 2022, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 60 days alcohol abstinence, four months overnight curfew, disqualified for three years, surcharge £154, costs £85.

CLAYTON PARSONS, aged 23, of Rounding Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

BRADLEY WHEELER, aged 28, of no fixed abode; obstructed a highway, failed to surrender to custody; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

ROBERT ALEXANDRU MARGINEANU, aged 27, of Newnham Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

DANIEL WILLIAMSON, aged 24, of Penrhyn Road, Northampton, drug-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

SIMON JOHN CAVE, aged 61, of The Square, Upton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

SIMON JOHN CAVE, aged 61, of The Square, Upton, breached a court order; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ATTILA HUSZAR, aged 36, of Portway Drive, Croughton, drunk in charge a motor vehicle; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £85, 10 points.

WILLIAM JONES, aged 54, of South Holme Court, Northampton, stole parcels from a hired van; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

EVALDAS KONTRIMAS, aged 42, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

JOBIN PAUL JOHNSON, aged 31, of Grange Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £384, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

CAROLINE COPLAND, aged 58, of Portland Place, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; community order, compensation of £40, surcharge £114.

ABDUL TYRICK TANVIR, aged 21, of Ashcroft Gardens, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MATTHEW LONGDEN, aged 26, of Swain Court, Northampton, assault by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £350, surcharge £114, costs £85.

STUART PETER ROSS, aged 60, of Elizabeth Road, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £315, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

MUHAMMAD FARRUKH SALEEM, aged 46, of Park Drive, Northampton, possessed in private a Samurai sword; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

EDWARD LEWIS SMITH, aged 26, of South View, Harpole, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

TANATSA MURAPE, aged 26, of Turners Gardens, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £169, surcharge £68, costs £85, 10 points.

FLORINA ADRIANA MARINESCU, aged 30, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, stole three coats value £585 from Fatface, Rushden Lakes; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £85

■ These cases were heard on December 16

NEIL JARRETT, aged 41, of no fixed abode; drink-driving; fined £576, surcharge £58, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

CONNOR TERRY MALONE, aged 29, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £40, costs £60.

STEPHEN MAGENNIS, aged 59, of Chepstow Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

STANLEY MPONDAMWALA, aged 42, of Mushroom Field Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £235, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

STUART DEAN, aged 53, of Gadesby Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ADHUM MIAH, aged 22, of Duke Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £92, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

AMPONTUAH OBED AFRIYIE OPOKU, aged 20, of Hunter Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £122, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

■ This case was heard on December 17

JAMES NICHOLAS SMITH, aged 64, of Foxendale Square, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; fined £40.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

