IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Wootton, Blisworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 19

KARL MANDEFIELD, aged 27, of no fixed abode; two counts of assault by beating, committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge to fund victim services £308.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STEFFAN STRATFORD, aged 45, of no fixed abode, drunk and disorderly; conditionally discharged for 12 months, prosecution costs £100.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

MIHAI-DAN RACU, aged 31, of Cranstoun Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, speeding; 100 hours unpaid work, fined £400, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

EDWARD STALIN, aged 32, of Watkin Terrace, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £85, 10 points.

PHILLIP MARTIN JOHN WRIGHT, aged 45, of Cranford Road, Northampton, criminal damage, committed a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge; fined £90, compensation of £299.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JODIE SHEEHAN, aged 38, of Deal Street, Northampton, stole two Michael Kors handbags valued at £119.98 each from TK Maxx; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

OCTAVIA GREEN, aged 18, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £50.

SAMUEL JOHNSON, aged 31, of University Drive, Northampton, drove while unfit through drugs, failed to surrender to custody; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £158, disqualified for 758 days.

VINCENT KAMAU, aged 28, of Mendip Road, Northampton, racially aggravated display of some writing, sign or other visible representation which was threatening or abusive and likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, obstructed police; fined £40, compensation of £50, surcharge £24, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAMERON FINCH, aged 18, of Greenfield Close, Northampton, handling stolen goods; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

KRAYCHO HRISTOV, aged 55, of St Michael's Rd, Northampton, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, observed another person doing a private act, indecent exposure; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £200, surcharge £154.

ADAM ROCK, aged 40, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, surcharge £154, costs £50.

CHRISTINA ADETOLA, aged 37, of Monks Hall Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NAHIM ALI, aged 21, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ARIYARATNAM ANURA, aged 42, of Churchfield Way, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £90.

GABRIELLA EVE ASHENDEN, aged 18, of The Medway, Daventry, no insurance; fined £92, surcharge £36, costs £90, six points.

FANE DINI, aged 27, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £83, surcharge £33, costs £90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALFIE FREDERICK-HIGHAM, aged 22, of Linden Way, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £46, surcharge £18, costs £90, six points.

TUDOR GRITCO, aged 25, of Quintonside, Grange Park, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

HOLLY LOUISA KIGHTLEY, aged 33, of Farmclose Road, Wootton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

PAULA KAREN MARDEN, aged 48, of Stoke Road, Blisworth, speeding, fined £72, surcharge £28, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EUGENE PATRICK O'BRIEN, aged 63, of The Lindens, Towcester, speeding; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £90, six points.

LUKE OSOWSKI, aged 27, of Church Street, Boughton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by police; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

SOPHIE VICTORIA PARDOE, aged 25, of Clinton Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £76, surcharge £30, costs £90, three points.

REXHEP RAMA, aged 35, of Wheatfield Road South, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DAVID RAMPLIN, aged 49, of Belle Baulk, Towcester, speeding; fined £1,137, surcharge £454, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW HARRY RANFT, aged 34, of Croftmeadow Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

RYAN JAY ROLFE, aged 30, of Woodpecker Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MAUREEN MARYLEEN SABAWU, aged 48, of Valley Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KULWANT SINGH, aged 55, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

TONIN URATU, aged 37, of Woodpecker Way, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

NIKKI WEIGHT, aged 46, of Whernside Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £78, surcharge £31, costs £90, six points.

JOANNE WOOD, aged 53, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAULA BARBARA WRIGHT, aged 39, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £59, surcharge £23, costs £90, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.