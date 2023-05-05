IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Overstone, Boughton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 24

ALI ALI, aged 42, of no fixed abode, stole Apple AirPods, possession of cannabis, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison, surcharge £154.00, costs £230.

BRIAN JARDINE CHAPMAN, aged 55, of Great Holm Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £430.00, costs £60.00.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

MICHAEL HUGH DONOHUE, aged Edinburgh Road, Northampton, going equipped for theft, attempt to steal a pedal cycle, possession of crack cocaine, possession of diamorphine; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ABUL HASNATH, aged 39, of East Oval, Northampton, drink-driving., drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 60 hours unpaid work, fined £120, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

DANIEL JOHN McMAHON, aged 29, of Richardson Close, Boughton, two counts of assaulting a police constable by beating, possession of cocaine; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, compensation of £400.

KEENAN NIALL BERRILL, aged 31, of Ellis Way, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, assaulted a police officer by beating; 17 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 120 days alcohol abstinence, compensation of £50, surcharge £154, costs £85, compensation of £150.

ADRIAN MAJORCZYK, aged 28, of Lime Kiln Close, Boughton, assault by beating; 50 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

PATRICK MAREK MAJORCZYK, aged 30, of Glasgow Street, Northampton, assault by beating; 50 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MILOSZ CWAJNA, aged 20, of Glasgow Street, Northampton, assault by beating; 50 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MUHAMMAD SAMIUL ISLAM, aged 28, of Holly Road, Northampton, attempted criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22.

JEFRIN PAULSON-ALBERT, aged 31, of Ullswater Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, allowed fraudulent use of a registration mark; fined £491, surcharge £236, six points.

ANTHONY RICHARDSON, aged 35, of Higgs Close, Overstone, speeding; fined £415, surcharge £42, costs £100.00, six points.

JOSEPH ASTON, aged 19, of Gardeners View, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

PAUL-RICARDO LAUTARU, aged 29, of Brookland Road,, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, obstructed police; community order, fined £200, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for eight months.

STEWART KUDZI MULUSWELA, aged 44, of Barnhill Square, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, defective tyre; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £615, surcharge £246, costs £85, disqualified for 25 months.

BANITA PATEL, aged 23, of Lowlands Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 21 months.

Damien JACKSON, aged 31, of Campbell Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a Sexual Risk Order; 44 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £187, costs £805.

KIAN OGDEN, aged 21, of Monarch Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ION DUMITRIU, aged 25, of Furnace Drive, Daventry, two counts of failing to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £360, surcharge £144, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SARA LOUISE ENGLAND, aged 44, of Dundee Street, Northampton, failed to report an accident; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANIEL KIERAN JONES, aged 32, of Thrupp Bridge, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, speeding; fined £322, surcharge £129, costs £90, six points.

DANNY WALT LLOYD, aged 28, of Packwood Close, Daventry, no insurance; fined £441, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

LAURA-JANE HELEN MacNAUGHT, aged 22, of Newstead Close, Northampton, speeding on May 27, 2022; fined £133, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LAURA-JANE HELEN MacNAUGHT, aged 22, of Newstead Close, Northampton, speeding on July 10, 2022; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANNY SEBASTIAN MAINS, aged 22, of Bidders Close, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £225, surcharge £90, costs £90, six points.

ARTHUR LEE CHRISTOPHER BUDD, aged 20, of Snap Dragon Close, Daventry, defective tyre; fined £80, disqualified for seven days.

■ These cases were heard on April 25

DANIEL MARK NEVILLE, aged 36, of Mercers Row, Northampton, breached a court order; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

MARIAN COSTIN TRAISTARU, aged 33, of Dunster Street, Northampton, stole a drill value of £50.00 from B&Q, stole laundry cleaning products value approximately £60 from Wilko; fined £100.00, to be detained in the courthouse.

NAVINE ELEN SAMUELS, aged 44, of Sam Harrison Way, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

RICHARD BEDDEN, aged 80, of Barn Owl Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £170, surcharge £68, costs £85, disqualified for 38 months.

DAVID NORMAN GOODMAN, aged 51, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; community order, compensation of £100, surcharge £95, costs £550.

NATHAN POW, aged 30, of Tweed Close, Daventry, assaulted a police officer by beating, drunk and disorderly; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £75, surcharge £114, costs £85.

SHEREEN EVADNE INGRAM, aged 46, of Military Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; community order with alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

DARREN BASON, aged 52, of Cyril Street, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MONICA MURGUI, aged 37, of Swain Court, Northampton, three counts of depositing litter, namely several refuse sacks containing domestic rubbish, in Lumbertubs; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £1,000.

■ These cases were heard on April 26

KADEN BARBOUR, aged 19, of Irvine Drive, Towcester, carried a blade or sharply pointed article, namely a large kitchen knife; community order, fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

JACOB BRADLEY BRICKWOOD, aged 33, of Avon Drive, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £85, disqualified for five months.

SHIRLEY BARBARA JONES, aged 61, of Castle Street, Northampton, assault; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 26 weeks, overnight curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, surcharge £154, costs £820.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.