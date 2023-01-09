IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Moulton, Bugbrooke and Welford

■ This case was heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 21

KUDAKWASHE MADZONZA, aged 34, of College Field Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services £200, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

■ These cases were heard on December 22

Northampton Magistrates' Court

GRAHAM WRIGGLESWORTH, aged 80, of Welford Road, Northampton, dangerous driving; fined £500, surcharge £50, disqualified for 12 months.

MUNA KANYAMA, aged 26, of Perceval Close, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

RACHEL MITTON, aged 34, of Derby Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £50.

IAN PAUL BASON, aged 55, of The Causeway, Great Billing, drink-driving; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

KOTA SAIKUMAR, aged 23, of Northcote Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

LUKE ANDREW CLARK, aged 44, of High Street, Welford, drink-driving; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ELAINA MARY EDWARDS, aged 22, of Richmond Road, Towcester, assaulted a police officer; discharged conditionally for 18 months, compensation of £200, surcharge £26, costs £85.

DANIEL ASHBY, aged 39, of Swale Drive, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

PAUL ROSS PATERSON, aged 34, of Hunsbarrow Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

DANIEL CASH, aged 37, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, homophobic and racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £150.00, surcharge £128.00, costs £85.00.

ADRIAN LAURAN EDWARDS, aged 38, of Brook Street, Daventry, interfered with a motor vehicle, possession of amphetamine, fined £320, surcharge £128, costs £85; possessed a weapon in private, discharged conditionally for 18 months.

DANNY JAMES WHEELDON, aged 36, of Balliol Road, Daventry, interfered with a motor vehicle; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

■ These cases were on December 23

JOSHUA HOLMES, aged 18, of Sandhills Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £166, surcharge to fund victim services £66, Crown Prosecution costs £85.

DANIEL CUMMINGS, aged 44, of Howards WAY, Moulton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £400, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JOSE AUGUSTO ABRUNHOSA, aged 35, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

MARK BERNARD WILLIAM BARNES, aged 60, of Howard Close, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

JORG CHRISTIANS, aged 46, of Maple Close, Bugbrooke, drove while disqualified; fined £184, surcharge £74, costs £85, six points.

VITALII MASTAC, aged 36, of Ullswater Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work; surcharge £154, costs £84, disqualified for 24 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.