■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 22

KYLE RUSSELL HAMMER, aged 25, of Church Street, Long Buckby, criminal damage; fined £292, surcharge to fund victim services £34, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

THOMAS GAFFNEY, aged 48, of no fixed abode; criminal damage to a JobCentre window value £900; nine weeks in prison.

Local magistrates courts deal with hundreds of cases each week.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MILES LUKE CONNORS, aged 22, of St James Park Road, Northampton, carried a kitchen knife in public; ten weeks in prison, surcharge £128.

JED SMITH, aged 32, of Homestead Drive, Bugbrooke, breached court order; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MICHAEL GILL, aged 39, of Howards Way, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LARELLE CHRISTINE LEA, aged 33, of Alder Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

MICHAEL KEVIN ALFRED FLEAR, aged 34, of Welton Road, Braunston, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85, six points.

SAMUAL WHITE, aged 27, of Edgecote Road, Edgecote, drink-driving; fined £1,475, surcharge £590, costs £85, disqualified for 25 months.

JAMIE WELCH, aged 18, of Axe Head Road, Northampton, stole a fire extinguisher, value £30, belonging to STAGECOACH; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £12, surcharge £22, costs £76.

AJMOL ALI, aged 27, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three points.

LIGA ANCA, aged 35, of Hood Street, Northampton, rode an electric scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

STEVEN CHRISTOPHER ARISSOL, aged 52, of Higgins Square, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

RICARDAS ASTRAUSKAS, aged 23, of Oakley Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £369, surcharge £36, costs £90, six points.

DMITRI BARAGHIN, aged 25, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

TONY JAMES BAYLISS, aged 36, of Aintree Avenue, Towcester, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

RADU EDUARD BORCEA, aged 26, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MIHAIL BURLAC, aged 35, of Fife Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ALICE LOUISE BURNAGE, aged 29, of Billing Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

YEVHENIY CHEREDNYK, aged 37, of Firsview Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SARAH CLARK, aged 33, of Oak Grove, Northampton, failed to comply with a red traffic signal; fined £92, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MARIAN CLATINICI, aged 21, of Chewton Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

JOSHUA NATHAN COLE, aged 21, of Coverdale, Northampton, defective tyres, no MoT; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three points.

PATRICK JOSEPH CONNORS, aged 31, of Wheatfield Road South, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DENNIS ALPHONSO EDWARDS, aged 62, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ERNESTAS GEGUZINSKAS, aged 29, of Barnhill Square, Northampton, drove an electric scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

YOLANDA KELLY GRAHAM, aged 37, of Windmill Lane, Staverton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ASTON JAMES GREEN, aged 34, of High Street, Spratton, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CONSTANTIN LEONARD GRIGORE, aged 26, of Reynard Way, Northampton, used an electric scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

KASPARS GULBIS, aged 37, of Hood Street, Northampton, used an electric scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

KIRSTIE GULDZINSKI, aged 29, of Morris Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

VITALIE GUZUN, aged 36, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, no insurance, drove while using A MOBILE PHONE; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

SYLWIA KWASNA, aged 32, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

RICHARD ANTHONY LAMBERT, aged 30, of Field Rose Square, Ecton Brook, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding, fined £116, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ADAM RICHARD LECZYNSKI, aged 40, of Central Avenue, Northampton, speeding, fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

AMY CLARE LEWIS, aged 44, of High Street, Bugbrooke, speeding; fined £51, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

GINTARAS LINKUS, aged 59, of Bridge Street, Weedon, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

PAULA ALEXANDRA MERCAS, aged 32, of Samwell Close, Upton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, drove while using a mobile telephone, fined £182, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

USLAN MORARU, aged 32, of Teviot Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

KEVIN NEIL NEWSON, aged 40, of Royal Star Drive, Daventry, speeding; fined £615, surcharge £61, costs £90, six points.

SONIA NORRIS, aged 58, of Hardy Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

NATHAN LEON PLENTIE, aged 36, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, drove without due care; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, five points.

KELVIN ROBERTSHAW, aged 29, of Glebeland Walk, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

STEVEN JOHN ROBINSON, aged 51, of Tinkers Crescent, Mears Ashby, speeding, fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

PADUNGKIET SAMAIKUL, aged 33, of Randall Road, Northampton, drove an electric scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

GARY JAMES SHORTLAND, aged 55, of Swinford Hollow, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ERIN KRISTINA SKELTON, aged 23, of St Francis Avenue, Northampton, no MoT; fined £53, surcharge £34, costs £90.,

GAIL ELIZABETH MARILYN TAYLOR, aged 51, of Donellan Green, Northampton, speeding, fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

AIGA URKE, aged 44, of Leicester Terrace, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

STEFAN VASILE, aged 36, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

LUKE WILLIAMS, aged 32, of Tiptoe Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £381, surcharge £38, costs £90, six points.

KWABENA WIREDU, aged 23, of Thornfield, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £442, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

KATIE CHRISTINE WRIGHT, aged 31, of Thorn Hill Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

CURTIS KING, aged 25, of Woodville Crescent, Yardley Gobion, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

TINOMUDA BENEDICT MATIYENGA, aged 23, of Chaucer Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £259, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

118 RESCUE AND RECOVERY LTD, of Blisworth Road, Roade, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £110.

■ These cases were heard on August 23

MATHEW PAUL HANDLEY, aged 31, of no fixed abode; possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £120, surcharge £34.

MARCIN KUBICA, aged 33, of no fixed abode; failed to provide a specimen of breath; four weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

JEYRUBAN NAVANARATHNAM, aged 31, of Mill Lane, Kings Sutton, breached community order; fined £50.

GILES WILLIAM JOHN MOSLING, aged 40, of Roe Road, Northampton, assault by beating; 17 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £750.

DAVID JAMES BELLHAM, aged 18, of Waterpump Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

REMUS IOAN BUDUSAN, aged 45, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

GRIGORE CHIOSA, aged 29, of Wheelbarrow Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

VASILE CIUTAC, aged 28, of Cambria Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, dangerous vehicle; fined £666, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MIHAIL COZMA, aged 23, of Johnson Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

NEIL HARVEY FISHER, aged 56, of Newnham Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

CONSTANTIN FUEREA, aged 31, of Freehold Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SAMUEL KEVIN GADSDEN, aged 36, of Trinity Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

BOGDAN LAURU GHEORGHE, aged 35, of Notre Dame Mews, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ANDREI IORDACHE, aged 31, of Burns Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

AMARILDO KALA, aged 26, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

KEVIN LATO, aged 25, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DIMITRIE MARUSEAC, aged 24, of East Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

CRISTINA MIHU, aged 44, of Eden Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JACKLINE MULLER, aged 33, of Baden Powell Crescent, Towcester, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £392, surcharge £39, costs £90, six points.

MARIUS-ABIGAIL NICULAE, aged 31, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

MIHAI OPREA, aged 29, of Strelley Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £133, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DANE ADAM SCULLION, aged 35, of Duck Lane, Harpole, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

NAJMUL SHEIKH, aged 23, of St Michaels Road, Northampton, registration mark failed to comply with regulations; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

KARL ANTHONY SPIRES, aged 31, of Everdon Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

BILLY STEVENSON, aged 23, of Weggs Farm Road, Northampton, defective tyres; fined £345, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JORDAN DENVAR STURGESS, aged 25, of Willow Tree Way, Moulton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £136, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ANATOLI TOCAN, aged 33, of Turner Street, Northampton, speeding, no seat belt; fined £349, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

MIHAIL TUMASEVICS, aged 21, of Jubilee Mews, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

CAITLIN ALICE WRIGHT, aged 23, of Currie Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MARIUS DOREL ZEMBREA, aged 50, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

PETER COWAN, aged 80, of Byron Close, Towcester, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

VALENTIN GABRIEL COCIU, aged 33, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, no insurance, no seat belt; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.