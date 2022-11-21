IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Brackley, Harpole, Weedon and Brixworth

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 7

ADAM JAMES ROCK, aged 39, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance, obstructed police; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services £154, Crown Prosecution Services costs £85, disqualified for 42 months.

GRANT CHRISTOPHER DANIEL FILER-HOBBS, aged 36, of no fixed abode; failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison.

Local magistrates courts deal with hundreds of cases each weke

ADEAN PISLI, aged 24, of no fixed abode; possession of cocaine, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £300, six points.

NASARI IBRAHYIM, aged 29, of Franklin Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £588, surcharge £58, costs £300, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VITALII MASTAC, aged 36, of Ullswater Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

JEVGENIJS PEIRAGS, aged 42, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

DEAN MARTIN ANDERSON, aged 36, of no fixed abode, drink-driving; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

OLEG COCIU, aged 37, of Wake Way, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £576, surcharge £1,037, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

IAN ROBERT JONES, aged 42, of Ermine Road, Northampton, drink-driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 25 months.

ROBERTA MIKULSKYTE, aged 29, of Turner Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £368, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

ALEXANDER PAUKOV, aged 36, of East Oval, Northampton, drink-driving, failed to stop following an accident, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

JASON MICHAEL RITCHIE, aged 36, of Carrs Way, Harpole, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £85.

JOAO CARVALHO, aged 56, of High Street, Brackley, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CRYSTAL MOTOR COMPANY Ltd, Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £110.

BRANDON LEE SMITH, aged 47, of Nursery Lane, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

■ These cases were heard on November 8

SYEED AHMED, aged 20, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £40, costs £85.

ANMOL ANMOL, aged 20, of Leyswell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £90, six points.

MUHAMMAD ARSHAD, aged 39, of Exeter Place, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

SAMUEL JAMES AYTON, aged 18, of Turner Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £385, surcharge £154, costs £90, six points.

MIRZA BAIG, aged 23, of Gold Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MARIANA BLOGKA, aged 30, of The Approach, Northampton, speeding, fined £438, surcharge £43, costs £90, six points.

VICTOR BRAGA, aged 28, of Drydale Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £90, six points.

MARK JOHN BRYANT, aged 53, of Wheelers Rise, Croughton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £85, costs £90, three points.

PAUL MICHAEL COLLINS, aged 50, of Meadow Bank, Towcester, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

DANIEL DAVIES, aged 38, of Bective Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence, fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SHAWN JOHN DWYER, aged 37, of Bowden Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MARTIN FRANCIS HALLINAN, aged 45, of Newnham Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £148, surcharge £59, costs £90, six points.

JOHN RICHARD HEARNS, aged 63, of High Street, Weedon, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £90, six points.

RENNE HELEN HOLLAND, aged 44, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

MINDAUGAS KARPAVICIUS, aged 30, of Cedar Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £85, costs £90, three points.

STEPHANIE O'ROURKE-WALDING, aged 35, of Melbury Lane, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £364, surcharge £146, costs £90, six points.

MELANIE PARKER, aged 41, of Wisteria Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £85, costs £90, three points.

JAKE RAYMOND ROBINSON, aged 27, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

TYRONE FRANCIS SKELTON, aged 25, of Froxhall Crescent, Brixworth, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, six points.

EMMA TURNER, aged 41, of Sorrel Crescent, Wootton, speeding; fined £96, surcharge £85, costs £90, four points.

ANDREW JOHN WALDEN, aged 58, of Highlands Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £335, surcharge £85, costs £90, six points.

DANIELLE WHITEHOUSE, aged 42, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £85, costs £90, three points.

RAIM BELGIN RAIM, aged 33, of High Street, Brackley, no insurance; fined £154, surcharge £85, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LUCY KATE BIRD, aged 48, of Collins Hill, Flore, failed to comply with community requirement of suspended sentence; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, costs £60.

SIMON TURAY, aged 44, c/o Inglewood Court, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £60.

TRISTAN DARREN WALSH, aged 39, of Burcote Fields, Towcester, failed to comply with community requirement of suspended sentence; 12 weeks in prison, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on November 9

BRANDON COOKE; aged 26, of West Way, Weedon, assault by beating, criminal damage, sent indecent or grossly offensive message; four weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £300, compensation of £150.

SCOTT WILLIAM MILLER, aged 45, of no fixed abode; stole two bottles of wine from Lidl, breached court order; 40 weeks in prison, surcharge £187.

BARRY JOHN SHEEHAN, aged 343, of no fixed abode; threatening behaviour; four weeks, in prison, surcharge £154.

YUSSRA MOHAMMED, aged 46, of Hunsbury Green, Northampton, no insurance; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

CRAIG RICHARD CANNING, aged 34, of Goldcrest Court, Northampton, stole boxes of alcohol, soft drinks and chilled goods from Co-Op, assault by beating; fined £150, compensation of £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.