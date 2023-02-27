IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Boughton and Byfield

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 13

CAROLYN HAMMOND, aged 58, of Scotney Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services £16, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, three points.

TAYLOR REECE WHITMORE-MAYHEW, aged 22, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £80, surcharge £34, disqualified for 12 months.

MATTHEW DAVID HOWSE, aged 38, of Britton Terrace, Northampton, stole steaks value £185.88 from Aldi, items value £203.50 from Wilkinsons, resisted police; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £170.

LAUREN MICHELLE MAY, aged 37, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, carried a kitchen knife in public; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

RICHARD DEWEY, aged 33, of Westminster Way, Daventry, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, ten points.

KAREN SCOTT, aged 45, of Thornapple Close, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

JACK GRAY, aged 18, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, two counts of carrying an offensive weapon; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

CATALIN PASCU, aged 29, of Essex Street, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £85.

ROBERT BABAK NEEMA SHAHSAWARY, aged 37, of Talbot Road, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine and diamorphine, committed a further offence after receiving a conditional discharge; fined £320, surcharge £128, costs £85.

DOMINIK OLSZEWSKI, aged 37, of Paxton Road, Northampton, speeding on July 19, 2022; fined £500.

DAVID ANTHONY REID, aged 51, of Hunters Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £110, five points.

SAM FRENCH, aged 31, of Glebe Road, Boughton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, no insurance; fined £1,333, surcharge £533, costs £110, eight points.

DOMINIK OLSZEWSKI, aged 37, of Paxton Road, Northampton, no insurance on October 9, 2022; fined £500, surcharge £400, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NIKOLIN TOPALLI, aged 55, of Weggs Farm Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £213, surcharge £85, costs £110, five points.

■ These cases were heard on February 14

GORDON DAVID JONES, aged 54, of Lovett Road, Byfield, two counts of assaulting a police officer by beating, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody; fined £175, surcharge £70, costs £85.

STEPHEN BARRY STENNING, aged 44, of Treetops, Northampton, stole five blazers value £150 from Next, stole nine pairs of jeans value £228 from Next, stole seven denim jackets value £245 from Next, failed to surrender to custody; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £378, costs £85.

LIAM ANTHONY DAVID EDWARDS, aged 32, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, dangerous driving, refused to stop when directed to do so by police, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, possession of cannabis; eight months in prison suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £187, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

GARY CLARK, aged 63, of Hanover Court, Northampton, breached court order; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

IVARS SJOMKANS, aged 33, of Leyside Court, Northampton, possession of amphetamine; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £120.

CONSTANTIN FABIAN, aged 22, of Clickers Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 114 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

GARY JOHN PHILLIPS, aged 58, of St James Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 28 days overnight curfew with electronic monitoring, costs £60.

ABDULHAMMID AMBAR, aged 23, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 50 hours unpaid work.

DMITRI BARAGHIN, aged 26, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

SHEREE CHINA KELLY, aged 25, of Forn Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 80 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on February 15

ELLIE ALEXANDRA NICHOLSON, aged 29, of Moat Lane, Towcester, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £300, nine points.

JEREMIAH JAMES O’DRISCOLL, aged 39, of Eskdale Avenue, Northampton, breached court order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

MORGAN ANN DEBBIE STEVENS, aged 21, of Aintree Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no MoT; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £150, three points.

KAZIMIERZ ANDRZEJ SZCZECH, aged 62, of Brookfield Road, Northampton, drink-driving; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

MOHAMMED KALAM, aged 20, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis, possession of a knuckle duster in private; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

CARL CONNELLY, aged 33, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £777, surcharge £311, costs £500, disqualified for 12 months.

EDGARS PELEKIS, aged 33, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, drink-driving, two counts of assault by beating; fined £900, compensation of £200, surcharge £200, costs £300, disqualified for 15 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.