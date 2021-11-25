IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Blisworth and Boughton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 15

RIMANTAS SEREIKA, aged 25, of St Michael’s Road, Northampton, possession of large kitchen knife, failed to surrender to custody; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £128, prosecution costs £720.

DANUT DEDIU, aged 31, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £202, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 13 months.

PHARREL BROWN, aged 18, of Foskitt Court South, taking and driving away with damage, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

KELSEY HOLLOWAY, aged 27, of Wysall Road, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £595, surcharge £60, disqualified for 18 months.

RAYMOND KINGSTON, aged 69, of Bective Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £63, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

JAYDEN BIRD, aged 18, of Naomi Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £161, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

RACHAEL LOUISE BETTERIDGE, aged 40, of Penfold Close, Northampton, stole items including meats, toilet roll, wine, coffee, sugar, milk, laundry care, refuse sacks, a newspaper and air freshner value £71.80 from Tesco; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £83.05, surcharge £22.

HANNAH LAUREN WYATT-SMITH, aged 28, of Fontwell Drive, Towcester, assault by beating; fined £450, compensation of £100, surcharge £42, costs £85.

PATRICK ADEY, aged 23, of Woburn Gate, Northampton, sent indecent or offensive message via Snapchat; court order, fined £80, compensation of £100, surcharge £34.

REXFORD ANTWI, aged 18, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, failed to stop following an accident, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £295, surcharge £34, costs £250, eight penalty points.

COLIN JAMES LUKE FAULKNER, aged 36, of Yarwell Square, Northampton, criminal damage to a window at The Bear Public House; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £800, surcharge £22.

ALEXANDER EDWARD GORDON BARRON, aged 29, of Billing Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

ARTEM KOLOSOVS, aged 22, of Byfield Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering outdoors with more than two people; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £110.

VICTORIA MOLLY JANE EMBLEY, aged 50, of Towcester Road, Greens Norton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, six penalty points.

MICHAEL STOTT, aged 59, of Poppyfields Way, Brackley, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, six penalty points.

LEYION JULIAN CHARLES-BAIN, aged 59, of Military Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ANTHONY FAULKNER, aged 57, of Dalestones, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident; failed to report an accident; fined £999, surcharge £100, costs £110, six penalty points.

JOHN SYDNEY GILLHAM, aged 86, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £110, six penalty points.

COREY BODILY, aged 24, of Old Wood Yard, Greens Norton, speeding; fined £116, surcharge £34, costs £110, three penalty points.

VALENTIN PETUCUCI, aged 25, of Piccadilly Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention. no insurance; fined £691, surcharge £69, costs £85, six penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on November 16

BARRY JOHN SHEEHAN, aged 42, of no fixed abode; possession of an offensive weapon, threatening to smash windows of Watts Furnishers; six months in prison.

NICHOLAS ANTHONY SHEEHAN, aged 34, of Abbey Road, Far Cotton, breached community order; costs £60.

PRASHANT AMAR, aged 33, of Winchester Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, five penalty points.

DANIEL BEHAN, aged 41, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, no MoT, fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

RICHARD BRENCHLEY, aged 40, of Manor Road, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

KAVITA DEVI, aged 26, of Robert Street, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, rear marker lights not lit or unobscured as required, failed to comply with traffic signal at Puffin crossing; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

SAM FRENCH, aged 29, of Glebe Road, Boughton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

NICOLAE ILIE, aged 45, of Louise Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

MEGAN MARIE LINNETT, aged 31, of Walgrave Close, Northampton, speeding, not in proper control of a vehicle; £292, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

JUMEL MIAH, aged 42, of The Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four penalty points.

NAOMI MILLER, aged 42, of The Medway, Daventry, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, five penalty points.

RICARDO NEIRA NUNES FERNANDES, aged 41, of St Peters Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £90, six penalty points.

FUNMI OLANREWAJU OLAWOYIN, aged 39, of Mayfly Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £253, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

KEITH OLIVER, aged 74, of Crabb Tree Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

IGOR PECHA, aged 28, of Regent Square, Northampton, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

TULBURE PETRU, aged 59, of Glade Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

STARLENA PEGGY PRICE, aged 46, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

IONUT SANDU, aged 38, of Grassland Way, Northampton, carried a child not wearing an appropriate seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90

GEZIN TOSKA, aged 45, of South Holme Court, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

EMILIA JEMIMAH COWLEY, aged 21, of St Giles Street, Northampton, speeding, revoked licence; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

PIOTR RYSIEVICZ, aged 58, of Glan Y Mor Terrace, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

JACK CHESNEY, aged 28, of Wellspring, Blisworth, left the place where you were living without reasonable excuse during lockdown; fined £193, surcharge £34, costs £90.

DRAY COSFORD, aged 19, of Rainsborough Crescent, Northampton, participated in a gathering indoors of more than two people; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90.

FAYE LOUISE EARL, aged 29, of Treetops, Northampton, participated in a gathering indoors with more than two people; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

ION MITAN, aged 27, of Stanhope Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering indoors with more than two people; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

RIFHAT MOHAMMED, aged 21, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, participated in a gathering indoors with more than two people; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

MICHAEL NAYLOR, aged 34, of Towcester Road, Northampton, left the place where you were living without reasonable excuse during lockdown; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

OBI OKO, aged 19, of Longueville Court, Northampton,failed to comply with a prohibition notice under Health Protection Regulations; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

NICOLETA-DENISA OPRISAN, aged 21, of Garrick Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering outdoors with two or more people, fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

IGOR PECHA, aged 28, of Regent Square, Northampton, participated in a gathering outdoors with more than two people; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

ALIN-MADALIN-MARIUS PIETREANU, aged 31, of Broadmoor Court, Northampton, participated in a gathering in a private dwelling with two or more people; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

LIAM RADFORD, aged 19, of Abbey Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a prohibition notice under Health Protection Regulations on March 3, 2021; fined £220, surcharge £44, costs £90.

LIAM RADFORD, aged 19, of Abbey Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering indoors with more than two people; fined £220.

DANIELLE READING, aged 18, of Spencer Haven, Northampton, participated in a gathering indoors with more than two people; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.