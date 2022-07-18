IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Roade, Boughton and Braunston

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on June 29

RAFAL BROWARNIK, aged 38, of Countess Road, Northampton, assault by beating, harassment; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

DANIEL BOYLAN, aged 30, of HMP Peterborough, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

JACOB TOBY RICHARD BROWN, aged 30, of Shearwater Drive, Ecton Brook, two charges of assaulting a police officer, failed to surrender to custody; abstain from consuming alcohol for 120 days, compensation of £150.

JASON WILLIAMS, aged 41, of Balfour Road, Northampton, intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over sexually and without consent; 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, surcharge £95, costs £100, placed on sex offenders’ register for five years.

TARIQ MAHMOOD JANJUA, aged 50, of Marriott Street, Northampton, sent threatening electronic communication; 200 hours unpaid work, court order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

MICHAEL JAMES MORRIS, aged 36, of Main Street, Northampton, breached court order; community order, surcharge £95, costs £775.

■ These cases were heard on June 30

BRANDON MURINGAYI, aged 18, of Victoria Road, Northampton, criminal damage, assaulted a police constable, drove an e-scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence; no insurance discharged conditionally for 12 months, six points, surcharge £22, costs £85.

SHAHZADA HASSANKHAIL, aged 47, of Prentice Court, Northampton, drove with no insurance; discharged absolutely.

ALEXANDRU VASILE MARIN, aged 20, of Thirlmere Avenue, Northampton, stole alcohol from Morrisons; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85.

GARETH GLENTON BOBY, aged 29, of Nursery Lane, Northampton, possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of cannabis; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85.

MARK GEOFFREY BOWERS, aged 57, of Hyde Road, Roade, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £300, disqualified for 21 months.

MICHELLE ELIZABETH PETERS, aged 43, of Lyttleton Road, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, failed to surrender to custody; curfew for 12 weeks with electronic monitoring, compensation of £200, surcharge £95, costs £100.

■ These cases were heard on July 1

MARTIN WILLIAM BRADSHAW, aged 62, of Crane Walk, Northampton, breached court order, two charges of harassment; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

VINCENT LEWIS JONES, aged 59, of no fixed abode, breached sex offenders register requirement; 30 weeks in prison, surcharge £187.

TERENCE MICHAEL GEORGE NEWTON, aged 45, of Amundsen Close, Daventry, drug-driving; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

LAWRENCE JULES PETER URANIE, aged 33, of Tarry Way, Boughton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85.

DANNY JAMES WHEELDON, aged 35, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, drug-driving, possession of amphetamine, possession of diamorphine; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

CREIGHTON WILSON, aged 48, of Gadesby Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

ADAM DANIEL COSTELLO, aged 40, of Grange Road, Northampton, drink-driving; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

CHANTELLE FACHIE, aged 21, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, assault by beating, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

PATRICK NORMAN BRIAN KNIGHT, aged 46, of Archer Avenue, Braunston, possessed in private a samurai sword; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

EMMA JANE SEARLE, aged 47, of Snap Dragon Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £126, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ROBERT JAMES MILLS, aged 40, of Pinewood Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

ANNA IDA ROWLANDS, aged 26, of Welland Green, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £25, surcharge £34, three points.

KEHINDE OLASUBOMI AMOS, aged 31, of North Holme Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £76, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

SEGUN EJIOYE, aged 35, of Mayfly Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for three years due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.