IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Roade, Blisworth and Earls Barton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 20

DANIEL ANTHONY RICHARD GAWLER, aged 38, of Park Drive, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence no insurance; fined £346, surcharge to fund victim services £138, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified for 42 months.

JOSH HADDON GEORGE, aged 20, of Manor Road, Earls Barton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

WILLIAM GUNTRIP, aged 29, of Hampton Court Close, Towcester, assaulted a police officer; community order, fined £100, surcharge £95, costs £200.

RAJAZEESHAN AHMED, aged 45, of Tonmead Road, Northampton, resisted police; discharged conditionally for 24 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

SOPHIA DABROWSKI, aged 21, of Bentley Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

BRANDON FLETCHER, aged 18, of Archangel Square, Northampton, assault by beating; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £250.

■ These cases were heard on October 21

MALCOLM NIGEL SARGENT, aged 55, of Naseby Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £620, six points.

PAUL DUANE TOMLINSON, aged 36, of Newcombe Road, Northampton, carried in a public place a folding pocket knife which had a blade exceeding 7.62cms; 24 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £105.

JAKUB MICHAL HEDESZYNSKI, aged 48, of South Paddock Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £484, surcharge £48, costs £620, six points.

GABRIEL IVANOV, aged 21, of The Stour, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £85, four points.

KELVIN MATTHEW DRYDEN, aged 52, of High Street, Blisworth, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £620, six points.

RADU ROTARU, aged 27, of Warwick Street, Daventry, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident; fined £492, surcharge £49, costs £90, five points.

AARON PAUL BECK, aged 36, of Bretts Lane, Roade, no insurance; fined £720, surcharge £72, costs £90, disqualified for 49 days.

RADU EDUARD BORCEA, aged 26, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MICHAEL ANDREW HARRIS, aged 60, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, speeding; fined £218, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

