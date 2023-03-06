■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 20

THOMAS JAMES MEREDITH, aged 45, of Kingsley Road, Silverstone, drink-driving; fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services £200, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

ROBBIE WAYNE JOHN SUNTER, aged 23, of Kettering Road, Northampton, stole packs of Budweiser, Amstel, beer, sandwiches, drinks and pasties from Morrisons, ready meals and drink from the Co-Op, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; community order, compensation of £55, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ROBBIE WAYNE JOHN SUNTER, aged 23, of Kettering Road, Northampton, three counts of stealing food from the Co-Op, community order.

TOMASZ KRZYSZTOF LAPINSKI, aged 44, of no fixed abode; two counts of assault by beating; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MARTIN LESLIE GOVES, aged 18, of Newton Road, Northampton, two counts of criminal damage to a cell; fined £80, compensation of £30, surcharge £32, costs £85.

DUMITRU DANIELA MANDACHE, aged 33, of Balfour Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £360, surcharge £144, costs £85.

PERRIE STEVEN BENSTED, aged 31, of Howards Way, Northampton, three counts of driving while disqualified, three counts of driving with no insurance, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage to a police cell; 140 hours unpaid work, compensation of £800, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

GEOFFREY SCOTT GILLIES, aged 62, of Hazelwood Road, Northampton, racially and religiously aggravated threatening behaviour; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £100, surcharge £128, costs £350.

KIERAN FRANCIS STRONG, aged 31, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, drink-driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £88, disqualified for 24 months.

MICHAEL ANDREW BURGESS, aged 46, of Latymer Court, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £85,

BRANDON RAY FLETCHER, aged 19, of Archangel Square, Northampton, attempted to damage property belonging to McDonald’s, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MINDAUGAS MOCKUS, aged 33, of The Headlands, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £556, surcharge £222, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

EMILY JOYCE MOORE, aged 45, of Harborough Road, Brixworth, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £53, surcharge £21, costs £90, six points.

LOUISE ATHERTON, aged 45, of Bliss Close, Nether Heyford, speeding; fined £204, surcharge £82, costs £90, three points.

KATY SAKOOR, aged 47, of Towcester Road, Milton Malsor, speeding on June 27, 2022; fined £230, three points.

KATY SAKOOR, aged 47, of Towcester Road, Milton Malsor, speeding on July 14, 2022; fined £230, surcharge £184, costs £90, three points.

LUKE LANE, aged 44, of Market Place, Long Buckby, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £110, seven points.

■ These cases were heard on February 21

NIGEL WALTER BUZZARD, aged 38, of Billing Aquadrome, Northampton, criminal damage; eight weeks overnight curfew with electronic monitoring, compensation of £400, surcharge £114, costs £85.

CRISTIAN COLON, aged 29, of Barnhill Square, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

TOMAS CIZAS, aged 32, of Eastcote Road, Gayton, criminal damage; fined £64, compensation of £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

LESLEY JANE GREGORY, aged 53, of Coverack Close, Northampton, racially aggravated intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £120, compensation of £100, surcharge £34, costs £400.

MARTIN TONY JOSEPH PURSGLOVE, aged 28, of Maidencastle, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; 22 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £620, disqualified for 18 months.

ABDULHAMMID AMBAR, aged 23, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JAMES LEWIS BAKER, aged 46, of Manor Road, Pitsford, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

ABHINAV BANDI, aged 27, of Gold Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN BROWN, aged 34, of Waveney Close, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DARREN KIRK, aged 47, of Southampton Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ADRIAN MIRUTA, aged 42, of Sunderland Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ARDI MUSTAFA, aged 27, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ANDREI TARIDA, aged 26, of Clee Rise, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for nine months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on February 22

OMAR HEATH, aged 25, of HMP Peterborough, two counts of interfering with a motor vehicle with intent of theft, indecent exposure; 20 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

KANE BRANDON LEE KIRKBY, aged 25, of no fixed abode; carried an imitation firearm in public, attempted to steal a pedal cycle, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, failed to comply with a community protection notice; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £300.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

