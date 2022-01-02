IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Long Buckby and Earls Barton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 17

CHRISTOPHER DAVID NICHOLSON, aged 35, of Purcell Road, Abington, going equipped for theft; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge to fund victim services £22, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

STEVEN JUDE VINCE AUGUSTE, aged 38, of Balfour Road, Kingsthorpe, theft of computer equipment from Sainsbury’s Distribution Centre; 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £400.

Northampton Magistrates Court

JESSICA KIMBERLEY BATTERLEY, aged 21, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, obstructed a police officer; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

CORNEL BERINTEAN, aged 40, of Primrose Walk, Grange Park, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £620, disqualified for nine months.

HARRY DAVID BALL, aged 24, of Jubilee Close, Long Buckby, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £85, ten penalty points.

RICHARD ALLAN MALONEY, aged 34, of The Stour, Daventry, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 24 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

VITAL VULPE, aged 27, of Reedway, Northampton, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £310, disqualified for 6 months.

SAMUEL DAVID AUSTIN, aged 27, of Welland Walk, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £461, surcharge £47, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JORDAN CANNON, aged 24, of Bowen Square, Daventry, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £1,000.

OWEN JOSEPH MULLEN, aged 22, of Fish Street, Northampton, possession of a small quantity of cannabis; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £85.

IAN JOHN SPRING, aged 54, of Louise Road, Northampton, criminal damage to cell cage of a police vehicle; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

BENNY SITHOLE, aged 52, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, drove with revoked licence, no insurance; fined £158, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

MAX ANDERTON, aged 24, of High Street, Kingsthorpe, speeding; fined £237, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

JAYKE ANNAN, aged 29, of High Street, Potterspury, speeding; fined £807, surcharge £81, costs £85, disqualified for 14 days.

JOSHUA NATHAN COLE, aged 20, of Coverdale, Northampton, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified for 30 days.

ERIC BENJAMIN HAYDEN, aged 31, of Membris Way, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £415, surcharge £104, costs £85, six points.

ERIC BENJAMIN HAYDEN, aged 31, of Membris Way, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £623, disqualified for 10 days.

KLAUDIA KACZORUK, aged 24, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on December 20

PAUL MICHAEL PHILIP HARRIS, aged 45, of Clarke Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, indecent behaviour, committed an offence while serving suspended sentence; six weeks in prison, surcharge £128,

JAKE ALEXANDER CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT, aged 19, of Beeston Avenue, Northampton, resisted a police officer; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £85.

MATTHEW BOYLE, aged 18, of Saxon Lane, Northampton, in charge of a dog which worried a flock of sheep at Upper Nene Country Park; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £85.

JADE LOUISE BUXTON, aged 27, of Saxon Lane, Northampton, owner of a dog which worried a flock of sheep at Upper Nene Country Park; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

ALEXEI BRADISTEANU, aged 26, of Hunsbarrow Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £415, surcharge £42, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

KAI SOUTHGATE, aged 25, of Halse Road, Brackley, drink-driving; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MARK ALAN GRIMBLEY, aged 34, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, failed to stop when required to do so by police; fined £368, surcharge £37, costs £85.

PATRICK THOMAS JOSEPH KELLY, aged 62, of Cardigan Close, Dallington, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; fined £60, surcharge £34, costs £85.

CHRIS RUSSELL, aged 39, of Grove Berry, Kingsthorpe, drink-driving; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LINDSAY MOORE, aged 38, of Malcolm Drive, Duston, speeding on June 26, 2020, speeding on July 10, 2020; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90.

SHIHAB POTHUVACHOLA, aged 26, of Norfolk, Northampton, took part in a gathering in a private dwelling in breach of coronavirus restrictions; fined £66, surcharge £34.

MARY-ANN PEARSON, aged 51, Aquitaine Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

RICHARD SPENCE, aged 36, of Chestnut Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £692, surcharge £69, costs £90, six penalty points.

NAGENDRA BABU KATTA, aged 29, of Gold Street, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

FLEUR MATTHEWS, aged 49, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £212, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points.

LEONID OANCEA, aged 25, of Glade Close, Northampton, provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

DANIEL SONTROPEL, aged 44, of Main Road, Earls Barton, defective tyre, defective rear lamp; fined £499, surcharge £50, costs £90, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.