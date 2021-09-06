IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Kislingbury, Denton and Earls Barton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 19

Jason Keenan, aged 45, of Prentice Court, Northampton, on August 18, 2020, failed to give information relating to identification of driver suspected of committing an offence; fined £180, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £36, pay costs £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service, six penalty points.

Jason Keenan, aged 45, of Prentice Court, Northampton, on August 13, 2020, failed to give information relating to identification of driver suspected of committing an offence; fined £180, surcharge £36, pay costs £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Jason Keenan, aged 45, of Prentice Court, Northampton, made a grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing phone call; four weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Justin Lee Blackwell, aged 47, of Mill Lane, Kislingbury, failed to give information relating to identification of driver suspected of committing an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Jason Richard Cushing, aged 51, Moore Street, Northampton, two breaches of court orders; 26 weeks in prison suspended for two years, surcharge £128, costs £170.

Vitalie Sula, aged 39, of Auctioneers Way, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £1,538, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

■ These cases were heard on August 20

John Patrick Lavelle, aged 29, of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton, stole a pedal cycle while subject to a community sentence, going equipped for theft; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Jack Thomas Brock, aged 27, of no fixed abode, damaged equipment value £4,100 belonging to Northampton General Hospital, assaulted a Special Constable; community order, compensation £2,000,

Sorin-Gabriel Jipa, aged 30, Newcombe Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, possession of small amount of cannabis and cannabis resin; fined £930, surcharge £93, costs £85, disqualified for four months.

Chelsie Lorraine Nolan, aged 27, of Carey Road, Hackleton, drink-driving; fined £586, surcharge £59, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

Liam Radford, aged 19, of Abbey Road, Northampton, theft of a motorcycle; discharged conditionally for 24 months, surcharge £22, costs £40.

Adam Richard Frost, aged 33, of Cotswold Court, Duston, assault by beating; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation £250, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Dan Steadman, aged 35, of Fishpond Close, Denton, assault by beating; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation £250, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Callum Kenney Ryan, aged 22, c/o Mercury Close, Daventry, assaulted a Special Constable; fined £340, compensation £50, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Ion Alexa, aged 32, of Addison Road, Northampton, drink-driving; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

Cameron Daryl Bichener, aged 18, Deerhurst Road, Daventry, possession of cannabis; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Sergiu Bolha, aged 32, of HIgh Street, Earls Barton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £861, surcharge £86, costs £85, disqualified for nine months.

Jonathan Guy Edward Cox, aged 60, Candace Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £384, surcharge £38, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

Gavin John Hutchinson, aged 49, Curlbrook Close, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour; fined £1,057, surcharge £106, costs £85.

Gareth Clarke, aged 30, Brampton Grange Drive, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £2,048, surcharge £190, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

Jabran Hassan Mehmood, aged 31, of St Michaels Mount, Abington, drove with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £200, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Philip Punin, aged 41, of Stanley Street, Northampton, forged a registration mark on a vehicle, dishonestly used details of another person to access NHS services; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128.

Denzel Nana Tekyie Ashaun, aged 20, of Campaign Close, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £430, surcharge £43, costs £85, six penalty points.

Nicole Davida Whitson, aged 25. North Oval, Northampton, no insurance; fined £134, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Jamie Lee Stubbs, aged 28, Battalion Drive, Wootton, speeding; fined £426, surcharge £43, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Nicolae Sula, aged 28, Greeves Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £433, surcharge £43, costs £85, five penalty points.

Elvira Teodosiu, aged 37, of The Headlands, Northampton, no insurance, drove while using hand-held mobile phone; fined £614, surcharge £61, costs £85, six penalty points.

Oleg Terentii, aged 31, Wheatfield Terrace, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Matthew Walters, aged 44, of Washbrook Close, Little Billing, no licence, speeding; fined £160, surcharge £32, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ This case was heard on August 21

Omar Heath, aged 24, of Friars Court, Northampton, assaulted a Police Constable whilst on bail; four weeks in prison, compensation £50, surcharge £128, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on August 23

George Robert Charles Jarvis, aged 24, of Spanslade Road, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

Bile Wadja, aged 27, of Delamere Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £666, surcharge £67, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

Darren Clifford Gleave, aged 36, of Elderton Way, Earls Barton, failed to stop after an accident; drove without due care and attention, failed to provide a specimen of blood; community order with 120 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Mujibur Rahman, aged 21, of South Oval, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Dean David Donnelly, aged 45, of Lingswood Park, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, obstructed a Police Constable; discharged conditionally for 12 months, fined £576, surcharge £58, costs £85.

Ashley John Bastow, aged 30, of The Grange, Daventry, possession of an offensive weapon — a baseball bat; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Petronela Dobre, aged 20, of Preston Court, Northampton, stole makeup from Sainsbury value of £934.50; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Ioana-Elena Ioan, aged 21, of Preston Court, Northampton, stole makeup from Sainsbury value £934.50; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Danut Stocia, aged 35, Preston Court, Northampton, stole makeup from Sainsbury value of £934.50, drove with no insurance, drove while disqualified; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Danut Stoica, aged 38, of Preston Court, Northampton, stole makeup from Sainsbury value £934.50; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Darren Davison, aged 46, of Pether Avenue, Brackley, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Nathan Tarbuck, aged 22, of Hunters Close, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £242, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Steven Aldred, aged 25, of Brasenose Drive, Brackley, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Dragos Gabriel Chiriac, aged 19, of Timken Way, Daventry, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Ion Dorobantu, aged 42, of Burrows Court, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

David Gardiner-hill, aged 63, of Guilsborough Road, Thornby, speeding; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Lincoln Takudzwa Muchechetere, aged 28, of Drywell Court, Northampton, expired licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Jessica Lucinda Paine, aged 34, of Braemar Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £530, surcharge £53, costs £90, six penalty points.

Ashley Pancoust, aged 38, Kettering Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, five penalty points.

Daniel Stanculescu, aged 42, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, no licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Godley Thiaba, aged 22, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, four penalty points.

Edgaras Barciunas, aged 29, of Collins Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, no insurance; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Luke Butcher, aged 28, of Brecon Street, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Liam John Dale, aged 29, of Towcester Road, Silverstone, speeding; fined £542, surcharge £54, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

Zachary Terrance William Hamill, aged 27, of Warren Road, Northampton, provisional licence holder, no insurance, no MoT, registration mark not fixed to front of vehicle; fined £1,100, surcharge £132, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Daniel Rediu, aged 44, of Windflower Place, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

Ruslans Stepans, aged 48, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, expired provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Christopher James Trill, aged 40, of Elizabeth Road, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Vanessa Mary Wallace, aged 53, of Gayton Road, Eastcote, speeding; fined £90, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Anya Haden, aged 20, of Bell Lane, Syresham, drove without due care and attention; fined £40, surcharge £32, costs £85, three penalty points.

Neil James Hazell, aged 33, of Shedfield Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85, three penalty points.

Sandra Karaleviciute, aged 30, of Knights Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, six penalty points.

Yuvani Vuyani Khuzwayo, aged 33, of Riverstone Way, Northampton, no insurance, drove without due care and attention; fined £280, surcharge £30, costs £85, six penalty points.

Carolyn Kate Davitt, aged 50, of Beaconsfield Terrace, Northampton, no insurance; fined £369, surcharge £37, costs £85, six penalty points.

Katie Langdale, aged 23, Hood Street, Northampton, failed to stop following an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.

Bogdan Dobos, aged 23, of Friars Crescent, Northampton, failed to stop following an accident, failed to report an accident, no insurance; fined £1,540, surcharge £154, costs £85, eright penalty points.

Andreo Parosu, aged 23, of Logwell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £32, three penalty points.

Scott Matthew Percival, aged 54, of Alder Court, Northampton, failed to report an accident; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £85, five penalty points.

Rehan Tariq, aged 25, of Barry Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £200, six penalty points.

