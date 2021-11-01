IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Hartwell and Horton

■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 20

Melissa Elizabeth Warwick, aged 53, of Pembroke Gardens, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £200, six penalty points.

Theo Farmer, aged 25, Tovey Drive, Daventry, possession of cocaine and cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates Court

■ These cases were heard on October 21

Ergest Aliraj, aged 28, of no fixed abode, failed to stop after an accident, possession of a false Italian licence, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months; disqualified for 12 month, surcharge £128.

Simon Rhys Lawrence, aged 25, address unknown, theft of two bottles of gin and cheese value £25.98 from B&M Stores, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, failed to surrender to custody; one week in prison; five weeks in prison, pay compensation £25.98, surcharge £128.

Lisa Carmen Warren, aged 43, of Newton Road, Duston, possession of diamorphine; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £100.

■ These cases were heard on October 22

Sterjo Duro, aged 51, of East Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 month.

Nathan John Cranstoun, aged 36, of Blisworth Close, Briar Hill, failed to comply with community order; fined £50.

Gabriel Cuciuc, aged 26, of Clicker Drive, Northampton, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation £30, surcharge £128, costs £85, compensation £100.

Giles William John Mosling, aged 39, St George’s Avenue, Northampton, resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty; fined £346, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Ashley Peter Brent, aged 32, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £113, community order with 40 hours unpaid work, compensation £50, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Dawn McGonigle, aged 56, of Crow Lane, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £84, disqualified for 22 month.

Bogdan Dobos, aged 23, of Newton Road, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 month.

Martin William Eaton, aged 57, of Swinford Hollow, Northampton, drink-driving; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 month.

Ion Cirpa, aged 36, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, expired provisional licence, child not wearing a seatbelt; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six month.

Alistair McMulen, aged 32, of Park Road, Hartwell, speeding; fined £738, surcharge £74, costs £90, disqualified for six month due to repeat offending.

Alisdair James Butler, aged 31, of Brafield Road, Horton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Daniel Court, aged 29, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six month due to repeat offending.

Aaron James Wright, aged 47, of Talbot Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, disqualified for one month.

Leroy Harrison, aged 58, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.