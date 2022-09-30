IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Farthinghoe, Lower Harlestone and Denton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 12

GEORGIANNA DINU, aged 25, of Crestline Court, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drunk in while charge of a child under seven, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified from driving for 29 months.

GELU BARBU, aged 42, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, drink-driving; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 42 months.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

DALE ROBERT STEVEN ELLIS, aged 36, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, breached court order, sent indecent or offensive message; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

SIMEON PAUL COHEN, aged 40, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, carried a knuckle duster in public, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis; 22 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £95, costs £105.

JAYKE ADAM HOPKINS, aged 32, of Coronation Road, Newnham, failed to comply with community order; fined £50, costs £60.

OWEN ALEX WELFORD, aged 23, of no fixed abode, burglary, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 weeks in prison, compensation of £120.

TIMOTHY MARTIN JEACOCK, aged 45, of Baker Street, Farthinghoe, assault by beating, sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

PHILIP ANDREW LONG, aged 28, of no fixed abode; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £100.00, surcharge £40, costs £85.

SHANE JUSTIN WALLER, aged 40, of Hunsbarrow Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £50, surcharge £34, costs £85.

JOSHUA HANSON, aged 22, of Birchfield Road, Northampton, racially and religiously aggravated assault by beating, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £250.00, surcharge £95, costs £85.

PERCY HOLLAND, aged 44, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, burglary; six months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

ALAN RONALD DAY, aged 34, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

ABDIWALI ABSHIR ABSMIR HASHIM aged 26, of Friars Avenue, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

TERENCE MICHAEL GEORGE NEWTON, aged 45, of Amundsen Close, Daventry, drug-driving; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LYNNE ANNE KENDALL, aged 43, of Hussar Close, Daventry, drink-driving; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for three years.

PAVEL COSTIN, aged 21, of Howard Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

NIALL GLEESON-HOWARTH, aged 29, of Harrison Road, Lower Harlestone, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £110, four points.

DAVID GREGSON, aged 63, of Crabb Tree Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MOHAMMED OWAIS HUSSAIN, aged 28, of Dovecote Drive, Denton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

JUSTIN BARNES, aged 45, of Woolmonger Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £1.320, surcharge £132, costs £110, seven points.

CHECKSYS EURO LTD, of Mansion Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £666, surcharge £67, costs £110,

IKONIC TRANSPORT LTD, of Gresham Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence, fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £110.

■ These cases were heard on September 13

CORNELL CARP, aged 55, of no fixed abode; failed to provide a specimen of breath, carried a folding pocket knife in public, failed to surrender to custody; five months and one week in prison, disqualified for 14 months, 15 days, surcharge £154.

PAUL MICHAEL LOUND, aged 41, of Camborne Close, Northampton, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence, drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight months in prison, surcharge £154, disqualified for one year.

CONSTANTIN SPRINCEANU, aged 26, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

DERRICK THOMAS CLEMENTS, aged 57, of Kerrifield Estate, Duston, carried a lock knife in public; 12 months in prison, surcharge £187.

DANIEL PRECIOSA, aged 32, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, assaulted a paramedic, criminal damage to a police vehicle, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; community order with three-month curfew requirement, surcharge £95, costs £620, 10 points, pay compensation of £100.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.