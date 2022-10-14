IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Earls Barton and Greens Norton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 27

ALEKSEJ PILIPCIUK, aged 45, of The Weavers, Northampton, failed to give information identifying as driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge to fund victim services £66, Crown Prosecution Service costs £90, six points.

PAUL JAMES SHARROCK, aged 38, of High Street, Draughton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

PAUL SHEPPARD, aged 51, of Exeter Place, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDER MAKOBI SHIBONJE, aged 41, of Wantage Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

KAROLINA JANINA SIEMIENCZUK, aged 36, of Trevor Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

THOMAS ELLIS TAPPING, aged 35, of Woolmonger Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MITCHELL WILBURY, aged 25, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

VASILE ZANOCEA, aged 39, of St James’ Park Road, Northampton, defective tyres; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three points.

MINDAUGAS ZEBELYS, aged 30, of Charles Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failed to comply with a red traffic signal; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three points.

MICHAEL BOATENG, aged 22, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CRAIG HAMISH CLANCY, aged 34, of Greendale Square, Ecton Brook, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

CONSTANTIN COTOROBAI, aged 27, of Gibbsacre Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RYAN CRAWFORD, aged 50, of Cox Gardens, Greens Norton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £344, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VASILE CRETAN, aged 38, of Knightscliffe Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CRAIG MICHAEL DICKSON, aged 53, of Portland Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ADRIAN EFTA, aged 23, of Burrows Court, Northampton, no insurance, fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

RAMIN ORPHAN FAYAZ, aged 26, of Middleton Road, Daventry, defective headlight; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three points.

PAUL JAMES HARVEY, aged 42, of Berry Lane, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90.■ These cases were heard on September 29

JAMES ALAN LOXTON, aged 41, of Kettering Road, Northampton, criminal damage, breached court order; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

DANIEL DORAN, aged 31, of Cordon Crescent, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £60, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.