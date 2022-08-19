Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 1

LUKE JAMIE SPICK, aged 30, of West Street, Ecton, drink-driving, driving while disqualified, no insurance, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; 18 weeks in prison, surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £95, disqualified for one year.

IOAN BONK, aged 45, of Williams Way, Grange Park, drink-driving; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

BENEDICT HAWKINS, aged 19, of Lodge Road, Little Houghton, drink-driving; 12 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 25 months.

JOEL KABUGA, aged 40, of Marriott Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

NDENE NDAW, aged 46, of Stoneacre Close, Daventry, theft; 12 months in prison suspended for 18 months, 300 hours unpaid work, compensation £500, surcharge £154, costs £85.

PAUL ANTHONY STRONG, aged 65, of High Street, Weedon, possessed in private an extendable side-handled baton; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

JENNIFER MARY BRYCE, aged 53, of Maidford Road, Farthingstone, speeding; fined £233, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

CONSTANTIN GHEORGHE, aged 40, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £384, surcharge £38, costs £90, six points.

NABIL CALI, aged 19, of Merthyr Road, Dallington, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, seven points.

BARYAL JABARKHAIL, aged 29, of Melbourne Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

KRYSTIAN DANIEL PIETNICZKA, aged 46, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, speeding; drove without due care and attention, failed to report an accident, no insurance; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £110, eight points.

ULFATH ULLAH, aged 60, of Kennel Terrace, Brixworth, drove without due care and attention; fined £55, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

■ These cases were heard on August 2

NATHAN LEON PLENTIE, aged 36, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, failed to comply with notification requirements of Sexual Offences Act 2003; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ALAN GRANT WHITE, aged 46, of Pyramid Close, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, surcharge £95.

WARREN WHITTAKER, aged 42, of North Holme Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JOSE ARMANDO MIRCEA DUMITRU, aged 23, of Thirlmere Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 84 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

■ This case was heard on August 3

MARTINS REITERS, aged 34, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis, failed to provide a specimen of blood; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £625, ten points.

