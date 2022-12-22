IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Brixworth and Brackley

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 8

ANDREW JOHN FOX, aged 36, of Orchard Green, Northampton, assault; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £34, Crown Prosecuton Service costs £200.

CIAREN BUCKSEALL, aged 20, of Leyside Court, Northampton, sexual communication with a person under 16; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

ANDREW RICHARD GRIFFIN, aged 30, of Delapre Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

THOMAS CRITCHLEY, aged 23, of Hertford Court, Daventry, assaulted a police offficer; fined £200, pay compensation of £50, surcharge £80, costs £85.

IONUT CATALIN CARAMET, aged 36, of Hunter Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

MARCIN GOLEBIOWSKI, aged 26, of St Matthew’s Parade, Northampton, assaulted a paramedic, four counts of assaulting police officers, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £250.00, surcharge £114, costs £85.

BEN KNOWLES, aged 29, of Chapel Row, Northampton, drink-driving, taking a vehicle without consent with damage; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

DALE LEIGH COTTHAM, aged 33, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

JAMIE JEX, aged 31, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for six months. Possession in private of a police style baton and flick knife knuckle duster; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

NATHAN ANDERSON, aged 31, of Towcester Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to stop when required to do so by a constable in uniform; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, six points.

ANTHONY JOSEPH ASH, aged 50, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, possessed in private a metal extendable baton; six months in prison suspended for two years, surcharge £154, costs £85.

OKTAY ALTUNTAS, aged 43, of Campbell Street, Northampton, criminal damage; community order, pay compensation of £200, surcharge £114, costs £85.

RYAN CAMPBELL, aged 42, of Spencer Gardens, Brackley, drink-driving; fined £640, surcharge £256, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

ANATOLIE CUCOARA, aged 38, of St George’s Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

RHIANNON TURNER, aged 40, of Spratton Road, Brixworth, drink-driving; fined £249, surcharge £100, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

■ These cases were heard on December 9

NATHAN JEWEL GOMES, aged 36, of Collmead Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

MARK BYWATER, aged 63, of BRoad Street, Syresham, speeding; fined £403, surcharge £40, costs £90.00, disqualified for 21 days.

ANNIE ROSE CONNORS, age 33, of Long Marsh Square, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, no MoT; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, five points.

RAHMAN NOKA, aged 23,of Alexandra Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

STANISLAV PRISACARI, aged 25, of Greenside, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £550, surcharge £55, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SYED ZAIN ALI RIZVI, aged 26, of Near Side, Northampton, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; fined £190, surcharge £76, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

