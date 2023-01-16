IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley and Old

■ These cases were heard on January 3

OLAWALE AYODEJI AJAYI, aged 38, of Waterpump Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £288, surcharge £115, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

JACOB BRADLEY BRICKWOOD, aged 32, of Eastern Avenue South, Northampton, dangerous vehicle, defective tyres; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, three points.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

ALEXANDRU CARAMET, aged 26, of Margaret Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, defective tyres; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, six points.

VICTORIA CEBAN, aged 28, of Sansom Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failed to comply with red signal at pelican crossing; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, four points.

Advertisement

ZAC JORDAN FREETH, aged 23, of Warwick Street, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

STACEY HABIBO, aged 23, of Fraser Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

JASON MICHAEL IHME, aged 48, of Cardigan Close, Northampton, no insurance, drove a motorcycle without due care and attention, no rear registration place; fined £215, surcharge £86, costs £90, six points.

PRZEMYSLAW KROCZYNSKI, aged 43, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, no insurance, drove while using a handheld mobile phone; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, seven points.

Advertisement

STEPHEN JOHN LYON, aged 29, of Wrenbury Road, Northampton, passenger not wearing a seat belt; fined £92, surcharge £34, costs £90.

JOSHUA MACIAS, aged 33, of RAF Croughton, Brackley, no insurance; fined £445, surcharge £178, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

JUNE ROONEY, aged 22, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

THOMAS RICHARD SOTHCOTT, aged 41, of Ravenscroft, Northampton, speeding; fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement

PAUL GHEORGHE STAMATE, aged 37, of Semilong Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

GHEORGHE LEONARD STOICA, aged 29, of Henry Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT, not wearing a seat belt; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

Advertisement

MARK ANDREW SUMMERFORD, aged 45, of Bridle Road, Old, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

GAIL ELIZABETH MARILYN TAYLOR, aged 51, Donellan Green, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

GRANT STUART YOUNG, aged 45, of Campion Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £155, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ION CARP, aged 29, of Cliftonville Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement

LARRY CONNORS, aged 23, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

CLAUDIU CORCOI, of Badby Road, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement

JAMES FINCH, aged 69, of Lakeside Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

GHEORGHE CIPRIAN ION, aged 31, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement

MIHAIL PUSCAS, aged 34, of Drake Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; no insurance; fined £692, surcharge £276, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LAWRENCE MICHAEL HARPER, aged 49, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, carried an article in public which had a blade or was sharply pointed; four months prison for 4 months suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

Advertisement

BARRY JOHN SHEEHAN, aged 43, of no fixed abode; drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody; fined £100, surcharge £40.

MARK WILLIAM McKENZIE, aged 38, of Bective Road, Northampton, taking and driving away a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, no insurance, assault by beating, sent threatening message; six months in prison, surcharge £154, costs £170.

Advertisement

MARK JAMES DENNY, aged 39, of Turner Street, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence; fined £400, costs £60.

ELLIOT TREWIN, aged 21, of Newlands, Kings Sutton, breached community order; 107 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

Advertisement

■ These cases were heard on January 4

CRAIG MICHAEL DICKSON, aged 54, of no fixed abode, failed to provide a specimen of breath; community order; surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for nine months.

Advertisement

JORDAN ANDREW JOHN McKENZIE, aged 30, of Fieldmill Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

JADE POOLE, aged 32, of Pytchley Street, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, surcharge £95, costs £250.

Advertisement

ELLIOTT FRANCIS RICHMOND BURNHAM, aged 28, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, drink-driving, drove without due care and attention, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge; fined £646, surcharge £258, costs £350, disqualified for 14 months.

JANUSZ ADAM GRDEN, aged 42, of King Edward Road, Northampton, assault, assault by beating, intentionally strangled a person, criminal damage; 22 weeks in prison, compensation of £200, surcharge £154, costs £400.

Advertisement

MICHAEL WELSH, aged 63, of Saddlers Square, Northampton, speeding; fined £50, surcharge £34, costs £200, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Advertisement

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.