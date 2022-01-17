IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Boughton, West Haddon and Pattishall

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 6

JACK PATRICK DEVINE, aged 26, of Watering Lane, Northampton, failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by a constable in uniform, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone, three charges of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, three charges of no insurance, two charges of possession of cannabis; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

LUKE SCARLEY, aged 29, of St Giles Terrace, Northampton, stole tanning lotion from Wilko, stole bank card, going equipped for theft; nine weeks in prison

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

JAMES DOLAN, aged 60, of Milton Street, Northampton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, court order, compensation of £100, surcharge £22, costs £350.

■ These cases were heard on January 7

CHANTELLE FACHIE, aged 20, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, assault by beating; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation of £500.

THAMSANQA MELVIN NDLOVU, aged 25, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £120, six points.

GEOFFREY BETTLES, aged 51, of Euston Road, Far Cotton, racially aggravated assault, threatening behaviour; six weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation of £500, surcharge £128, costs £620.

JACK JONES, aged 47, of Gorse Road, Woodford Halse, criminal damage to a police cell, failed to surrender to custody; discharged conditionally for 12 months, fined £59, surcharge £34, costs £400.

NATHAN VICKERS, aged 22, of Chalcombe Avenue, Kingsthorpe, drug-driving, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £44, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LAURA McARTHUR, aged 38, of Eaglestone Drive, West Haddon, two charges of theft of medication from Crick Medical Practice, possession of a controlled drug; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 60 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,400.

JADE GLENNON, aged 20, of Brookland Road, Northampton, assault; 40 hours unpaid work, compensation of £75, surcharge £95, costs £85.

JACK RICHARD HILLYARD, aged 23, of Samian Grove, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

LAURA WYATT, aged 25, of Sycamore Avenue, Woodford Halse, Daventry, made off without payment for fuel; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £45, surcharge £22, costs £85.

DARREN JOHN McGILL, aged 33, of Seymour Street, St James, driving while disqualified, no insurance; 120 unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 19 months.

SANDRA MARIA BATISTA ANTONIO, aged 49, of Victoria Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine, possession of diamorphine, possession of cannabis; fined £320, surcharge £34.

COLIN STEVEN ARISSOL, aged 55, of Simons Walk, Pattishall, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

MYA CHAMBERS, aged 20, of Spanslade Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; discharged conditionally for 18 months, compensation of £50, surcharge £22, costs £85.

MATTHEW EDWARD JEYES, aged 50, of Moulton Lane, Boughton, speeding; fined £553, surcharge £55, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

AARON FERRON NOEL, aged 39, c/o Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

VELI VELI, aged 32, of Highfield Road, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

OLIVER RYAN STATHAM, aged 33, of The Wye, Daventry, on November 3, 2020, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

OLIVER RYAN STATHAM, aged 33, of The Wye, Daventry, on December 9, 2020, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on January 8

EMMA MARIE IXER, aged 35, of no fixed abode; assault; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £25, surcharge £22, costs £125.

MARGARET TERESA ROONEY, aged 41, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £278, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.