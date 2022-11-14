■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 31

YLLI SMACI, aged 55, of Badeslade, Boughton, drove without due care and attention; fined £108, surcharge to fund victim services £34, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, six points.

KRZSZTOF STANISLAW CIMEK, aged 28, of Bedford Road, Northampton, stole two multi-tools and one drill drill from B&Q; 12 weeks in prison; pay compensation of £385.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

PETER GAMA, aged 39, of The Briars, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £130, compensation of £50. Assault; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

SKYE MARIE McDONALD, aged 29, of College Street, Northampton, carried a razor blade in public; three months in prison suspended for six months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

FARMAN ALLAN SHAFI REMTULLA, aged 47, of North Holme Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £63, surcharge £34, costs £85.

CLIFFORD PARKE, aged 71, of The Springs, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

EMMANUEL DAMPARE AKUAMOAH, aged 30, of Shadowfax Drive, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to report an accident, no insurance; fined £876, surcharge £107, costs £110, six points.

PAUL CALCOTT, aged 66, of Harborough Road, Maidwell, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £110, six points.

ROBERT CLAPHAM, aged 39, of Towpath Avenue, Northampton, failed to report an accident; fined £324, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

HAMILTON CAR SALES, Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110.

■ These cases were heard on November 1

SMRITI BHALOTIA, aged 34, of Countess Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £100, surcharge £120, costs £90, three points.

CATALIN BORTA, aged 22, of East Priors Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

UTA BOTEZATU, aged 52, of Wrenbury Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

DUWAYNE CHRISTOPHER BRANCH, aged 23, of RAF Croughton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

CHARMAINE BUSH, aged 38, of Longmead Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

GARY CHENNELLS, aged 40, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

FEODOSII COTOROBAI, aged 58, of Church Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CHLOE JADE CUSTANCE, aged 35, of Courteenhall Road, Blisworth, speeding; fined £41, surcharge £34, three points.

ALEJANDRO DANIEL DIAZ CARRASCO, aged 20, of Lea Road, Northampton, no insurance, fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

OLVIER DAVID DOWNER, aged 32, of Ellis Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

RAMIN ORPHAN FAYAZ, aged 26, of Middleton Road, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

FLORIN GHEORGHE, aged 34, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, carried a child without a seat belt; fined £586, surcharge £234, costs £90, six points.

NATALIE GLOVER, aged 34, of Cub Close, Bugbrooke, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW SIMON HOLDER, aged 48, of Mersey Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MARTIN McCARTHY, aged 30, of Ashtree Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

KAYLEIGH LOUISE McVEIGH, aged 35, of Fosberry Close, Northampton, no insurance, fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

MICHAEL DAVID JOHN MILLS, aged 20, of South Close, Long Buckby, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four points.

STEFAN NEAGU, aged 19, of Danefield Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

EA NECULAU, aged 30, of Smyth Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

KATARZYNA MALGORZATA NIWINSKA, aged 32, of Lowlands Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ARKADIUSZ JOZEF PIECZYK, aged 39, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £90, six points.

HARRY MATTHEW RUBYTHON, aged 22, of Hamilton Lane, Great Brington, speeding; fined £83, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

PETAR VASILEV, aged 30, of Eydon Road, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, six points.

SHANNON ANDREA WATSON, aged 32, of Spencer Gardens, Brackley, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £207, surcharge £82, costs £90, six points.

JOSHUA WILTSHIRE, aged 22, of Wheatfield Road South, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ROBERTAS PILKIONIS, aged 38, of Grafton Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

REES SINCLAIR, aged 19, of Admirals Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four points.

VIOREL CRISAN, aged 39, of Flinters Close, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, carried a child not wearing a seat belt; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANUT STOICA, aged 39, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for siix months due to repeat offending.

