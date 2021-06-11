IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Billing and Harpole

■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 2, 2021

Alin-gabriel Tanase, aged 23, of Ripon Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; disqualified three months, fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services £34, pay costs £85.

Susan Helen Dickson, aged 53, of Falcutt Way, Northampton, drink-driving; community order, disqualified 40 months, fined £120, surcharge £95, costs £50.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Daniel Jones, aged 21, of Clare Avenue, Headlands, disqualified 12 months, drug-driving; fined £81, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Ritchie Hulvert, aged 39, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, possession of a blade or sharply pointed article; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

John Figue Iredo Lanhan, aged 27, of Elder Drive, Daventry, stalking; eight weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Alexandra Middleton-Clewes, aged 50, of Maidencastle , Northampton, possession of a blade attached to a screwdriver, possession of a knife; failed to surrender to custody, six months in prison suspended 24 months, court order, surcharge £115, costs £625.

Victor Cociurca, aged 30, of Foxfield Way, Northampton, drove without holding a valid licence; fined £66, surcharge £34, three penalty points.

Ian Allen Fogarty, aged 51, of Rosewood Close, Daventry, drove a vehicle not fitted with offside tail light; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Sebastian Orga, aged 28, of Newnham Road, Northampton, no licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Robert Turner, aged 48, of Bective Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Slawomir Uram, aged 39, of Cunningham Close, Daventry, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Adam Paul Vickery, aged 36, of Camborne Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Martin Joseph Ward, aged 41, of Wansford Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Benjamin James Woollard, aged 57, of Oliver Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90., four penalty points.

Logan York, aged 21, of Tarn Croft, Northampton, speeding, provisional licence holder not displaying L plates; fined £120,surcharge £34, costs £90, five penalty points.

Awala Omar Abdillah, aged 28, of Deal Court, Northampton, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Stefan Chiriac, aged 29, of Wimbledon, Northampton, drove with no licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Noordin Duniya, aged 25, of Lasham Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified 12 months due to repeat offending.

Gary Griffiths, aged 53, of The Causeway, Gt Billing, failed to provide information relating to the identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Justin Charles Lewin, aged 46, of Harlestone Road, Lower Harlestone, Northampton, drove with no licence, no insurance; fined £280, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Christopher McKenzie, aged 32, of Larkhall Way, Harpole, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Paul Lucian Tamas, aged 35, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified 18 months due to repeat offending.

■ The following cases were heard on June 3

Gentian Zeneli, aged 43, of Northfield Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £270, surcharge £32, costs £300, five penalty points.

Ian Peter Clement, aged 38, of Portland Place, failed to provide information relating to the identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence, fined £180, surcharge £30, costs £200, six penalty points.

Mohamed Hussein, aged 27, of Chestnut Terrace, Northampton, drug-driving; disqualified 16 months, fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85,

Famey Anna Miller, aged 35, of Severn Drive, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, ten penalty points.

Kieran Lee Hunter, aged 20, of Gifford Court, Limehurst Road, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Franciszek Zygiel, aged 60, of Wheatfield Road, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 20 months, fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.