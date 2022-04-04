■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 24

PERVEZ ALI, aged 41, of Somerset Drive, Duston, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, three points.

JAMES BRENDAN SIMMONDS, aged 34, of Symington Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34, three points.

Northampton Magistrates Court

DECLAN DRAZIC DOLAN, aged 22, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £46, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

CONNOR KAY, aged 26, of Oakleigh Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, six points.

■ These cases were heard on March 25

PERRIE STEVEN BENSTEAD, aged 31,of Allard Close, Rectory Farm, assault by beating; community order, compensation of £200, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ELIZABETH EDGLEY, aged 19, of Glade Close, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £20, surcharge £34.

ELIZABETH EDGLEY, aged 19, of Glade Close, Northampton, breach criminal behaviour order; fined £50.

KRYSTAL EVE EDWARDS, aged 32, of North Holme Court, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison.

STEPHEN JOHN DRAINE, aged 45, of Birchfield Road, Northampton, resisted police; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ALEXANDER ROBERT WILLIAMS, aged 29, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis resin, methylamphetamine, Ketamine, Flubromazolam and tabs of lysergic acid diethylamide; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

SIMON JAMES BOSWELL, aged 40, of Candace Court, Northampton, criminal damage; community order, pay compensation of £250.

SIMON JAMES BOSWELL, aged 40, of Candace Court, Northampton, stole meat value £70 from Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; community order.

FRAGEE AGYEMAN, aged 45, of Grasscroft, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, obstructed police; 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 36 months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

MORGAN COWLEY, aged 19, of Hertford Court, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, taking a motor vehicle without consent; 100 hours unpaid work surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

EDGAR KISELIOV, aged 30, of The Briars, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

AMY HUGHES, aged 23, of RUSKIN Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for three months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

ANTHONY JAMES WRIGHT, aged 37, of Clover Lane, Wootton, drove while not in proper control of a vehicle, carried excess number of passengers; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs of £90, disqualified for six months.

TYRAS ANTHONY LEONARD COLQUHOUNE, aged 26, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, speeding; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £90, six points.

STEVEN DAVID AMOAH, aged 33, of Bective Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £550, surcharge £55, costs £90, six points.

■ This case was heard on March 26

TRINITY TIANNA SANDERS, aged 30, of Castilian Street, Northampton, carrying an offensive weapon, assaulted a Special Constable, failed to surrender to custody; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.