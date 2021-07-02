IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry and Moulton

■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 24

Peter Bonner Lewin, aged 30, of Warwick Street, Daventry, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, assaulted a police constable by beating; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, community order with 100 hours unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay compensation of £200, a surcharge £128, costs of £85.

Scott Alan Bevan, aged 43, of HMP Peterborough, assault by beating; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, compensation £100, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates Court

■ These cases were heard on June 25

Daryl John Brawn, aged 31, of Pippin Lane, Northampton, resisted a constable in execution of his duty; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Chantelle Fachie, aged 20, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £100, compensation £50, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Malcolm Malcom Pondayi, aged 42, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 17 months, fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85.

Godwin Rugare Matambo, aged 24, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, drug-driving, driving while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified 24 months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Connor-James Richings, aged 28, of no fixed abode, attempted to steal pedal cycle from Decathlon, Northampton, criminal damage; community order with 180 hours unpaid work, compensation £20, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Keith Richard McFadden, aged 56, of Talbot Road, Northampton, permitted production of cannabis; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Robert Paul Barrett, aged 30, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, possession of cannabis, possession of crack cocaine; community order, disqualified three months, fined £225, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Donna Lyn Rounsfell, aged 51, of Wheelwright Way, Woodford Halse, drink-driving; community order, disqualified 26 months, fined £120, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Vilius Urvakis, aged 18, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, no insurance, no licence, no seatbelt, no MoT; fined £120, surcharge £22, costs £85, six penalty points.

Idowu Adefarahan Sadiq, aged 52, Medellin Hill, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £414, surcharge £41, costs £90, six penalty points.

Carl Richard Ian Burgess, aged 36, of Boughton Lane, Moulton, drove without due care and attention; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, four penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on June 26

Florin Ascunseanu, aged 25, of Charles Street, Northampton, drug-driving, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, possession of cannabis; disqualified 24 months, fined £800, surcharge £80, costs £85.

