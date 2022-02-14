IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Earls Barton, West Haddon and Horton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 3

SEAN JOSEPH JACKSON, aged 28, of Park Drive, Kings Heath, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £379, surcharge to fund victim services £38, Crown Prosecution Services costs £85.

CAMPBELL JAMES DEEGAN, aged 26, of Woolmonger Street, Northampton, breached court order; 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates Court

ALIN LUCIAN LACATUS, aged 23, of Southampton Road, Northampton, drove a Voi scooter while disqualified, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for seven months.

■ These cases were heard on February 4

JOEL NEIL CHARLES DAVIS, aged 28, of Friary Close, Daventry, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, racially aggravated use of threatening words or behaviour, committed a further offence while on a suspended sentence, 32weeks in prison, fined £220, surcharge £128, costs £620, pay compensation of £100.

ALDRENE GARGETT, aged 49, of Church Lane, Grafton Regis, assaulted a PCSO; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £50, surcharge £22, costs £85.

LUKE DUFFY, aged 20, of Ash Rise, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; 200 unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

HARRY KEENAN, aged 19, of Cotton Court, Northampton, resisted police; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £85.

MARTIN LESLIE IHME, aged 28, of Birdlake Meadow, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

GABRIEL RAZVAN COZMA, aged 22, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, six points.

RUSSEL KAZIBONI, aged 24, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, took part in a gathering indoors with two or more people in a Tier 4 area; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85.

LAUREN SPENCER, aged 28, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

■ These cases were heard on February 7

ASHLEA IVAN LEWIS, aged 35, of Tresham Green, Duston, drug-driving; fined £675, surcharge £68, costs £300, disqualified for 12 months.

YORDAN TRENDAFILOV, aged 26, of The Severn, Daventry, drove while using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £600, three points.

RUPERT DAVIES, aged 37, of The Avenue, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, possession of cannabis; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £80, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

JORDAN ARMANI TEASDALE, aged 28, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, possession of a machete in a public place; six months in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £128, costs £150.

KRZSZTOF STANISLAW CIMEK, aged 28, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, theft, possession of a lock knife, breached supervision requirements following release from prison; 17 weeks in prison, compensation £400, surcharge £128, costs £145.

JASON RICHARD CUSHING, aged 51, of Moore Street, Northampton, breach of court order, committed an offence while on a suspended sentence; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85.

VICTOR CHIRTOCA, aged 26, of Dundee Street, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 42 months.

KRZYSTOF CIMEK, aged 28, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, breached supervision requirements following release from prison; 17 weeks in prison, costs £60.

AMAN IQBAL, aged 27, of Bushland Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

LOUISE LUDLOW, aged 36, of Elizabeth Road, West Haddon, assault by beating, assaulted a police officer; discharged conditionally for 18 months, compensation of £150, surcharge £22, costs £85.

AJWAZ MIAH, aged 20, of Scribers Drive, Northampton, driving without due care and attention, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, disqualified for 12 months.

LIAM MICHAEL SUMMERFIELD, aged 24, of Shard Close, East Hunsbury, speeding; fined £147, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JACQUELINE LESLEY WEBB, aged 71, of Brafield Road, Horton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop following an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £196, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

MAC YOUNG, aged 32, of Wantage Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £110, six points.

SOPHIA FLEMING, aged 20, of St Crispin Road, Earls Barton, drove without due care and attention; fined £61, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.