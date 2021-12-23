■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 13

RYAN LEWIS HUTCHINGS, aged 28, of Golding Close, Daventry, stole a Motorola radio from West Northamptonshire Council, committed an offence while on suspended sentence; 18 weeks in prison, surcharge to fund victim services £128.

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 37, of St John’s Road, Northampton, stole alcohol from Asda, four charges of stealing alcohol from One Stop Shop; 15 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation £86.12.

Northampton Magistrates Court

CRAIG ALEXANDER SMITH, aged 30, of Berrydale, Northampton, drink-driving, driving while disqualified, no insurance, committed an offence while on a suspended sentence; ten weeks in prison; surcharge £128, disqualified for 40 months.

NATHAN ADAMS, aged 24, of Campbell Street, Northampton, driving while disqualified, drink-driving; community order, fined £75, surcharge £95, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified for three years.

SHERRI ANN ANDREWS, aged 38, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £90, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

SZCZEPAN JAN KOCJAN, aged 35, of Milton Street North, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £371, surcharge £37, costs £310, disqualified for 20 months.

VASILE SAIN, aged 31, of Cissbury Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

JAMIE EDWARD TIDY, aged 31, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, possession of methylenedioxymethylamphetamine; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £20.

SALMAN UDDIN, aged 21, of Vienne Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

JOEL LEVI FRANCE, aged 33, of Hunsbury Green, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £620, disqualified for 20 months.

DRITAN XHELADINI, aged 44, of Meadow Rise, Tiffield, left place of residence without reasonable excuse during lockdown; fined £60, costs £90.

JAROSLAW JABLONSKI, aged 40, of Fawsley Road, Northampton, no insurance, two defective tyres; fined £140, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

KAYLEIGH ROGERS, aged 30, of Line Court, Far Cotton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MOIRUN NESSA, aged 40, of Hever Close, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RAYMOND POKU, aged 51, of King Edward Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £390, surcharge £39, costs £110, eight points.

■ These cases were heard on December 14

JORDAN ALDRIDGE, aged 21, of Windsor Close, Daventry, URN: two charges of carrying an offensive weapon; 120 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85.

RIFHAT MOHAMMED, aged 21, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, carrying an offensive weapon, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85.

JAN SWITON, aged 58, of Farnborough Drive, Daventry, drink-driving, no insurance, possession of a bladed article; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

PAUL MOONEY, aged 50, Saddlers Square, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour, made threatening phone call; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

KELLIE MAY SHAW, aged 45, of Newnham Road, Northampton, assault, used threatening abusive or insulting words; community order with night-time curfew and electronic monitoring, surcharge £95, costs £775.

LEE MICHAEL SMITH, aged 39, of Nethermead Court, Lings, breached court order; three weeks in prison.

SHAUN BOLGER, aged 29, of Greatholme Court, Northampton, threatening behaviour, caused a nuisance at Northampton General Hospital; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £250.

SERGIU COLOMPAR, aged 32, of Dell Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

ROBERT DEAN JONES, aged 38, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

IRINEL COSTEL TODIRASCU, aged 19, of Derby Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

JUSTIN VINCENZO MEMOLI, aged 45, Welford Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.