IN COURT: Thugs, thieves, drink-drivers and dangerous dog owners from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Brixworth and Hardingstone

Scott Alan Bevan, aged 44, of Sunderland Street, Northampton, theft of a motor vehicle, drove with no insurance, breach of court order; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services £128, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Robert Byres Harper, aged 55, of Main Road, Duston, drink-driving; community order with 150 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £620, disqualified for 24 months.

Richard George Prescott, aged 48, of Greendale Square, Northampton, stole a handbag from Billing Garden Centre; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22.

David Robert John Cooke, aged 43, of Hardy Drive, Hardingstone, two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £128, costs £400.

Kaisar Abdalla, aged 29, of Moat Place, Northampton, breach of court order; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Paul John Parker, aged 30, of Chadwick Gardens, Northampton, drink-driving; community order with 60 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

Anthony Paul Cantor, aged 40, of Roe Road, Northampton, theft of a bottle of wine from Tesco, failed to comply with a community order; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £60.00.

Aaron Ferron Noel, aged 38, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, threatening behaviour, failed to surrender to custody; fined £583, surcharge £58, costs £85.

Joshua Mark Punter, aged 28, of North Holme Court, Northampton, possession of a quantity of cannabis; fined £66, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Katherine Hughes, aged 35, of Highslade, Brixworth, owner of a dog which worried livestock, owner of a dog which caused injury to a person; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £200.

Zoltan Virag, aged 54, of Swansea Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 14 days.

Daniel Dobson, aged 18, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, carried a machete in a public place; community order with 149 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85.

Arsens Stepanovs, aged 23, of Craven Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for four months.

Jodie Bell, aged 29, of Skimmer Close, Northampton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 18 months, compensation £50, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Ashleigh Cox, aged 26, of Dryden Road, Towcester, drink-driving; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 19 months.

Dorin Gutuleac, aged 32, of Hampton Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 80 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

Malachy Johnston, aged 18, of Lambrook Drive, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

William Guntrip, aged 28, of Hampton Court Close, Towcester, speeding; fined £147, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Lyndsey Radford, aged 31, of Connegar Leys, Blisworth, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Alexandru Cenuse, aged 24, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, no insurance, defective windscreen; fined £960, surcharge £96, costs £90, disqualified for seven days.

David Hyams, aged 57, of The Slade, Daventry, speeding; fined £84, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

