IN COURT: Sentences handed down to offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and Blisworth

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire Magistrates Court on September 6

Jordan Jon Griffiths, aged 35, of Fort Place, Northampton, two charges of assault, two charges of criminal damage; 26 weeks in prison, compensation of £800,

Arjet Brulli, aged 18, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, cultivated 42 cannabis plants; six months detention in a young offender institution, surcharge £128.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Ashley Edward Martin, aged 39, of no fixed abode, drink-driving, drove while disqualified, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified for 20 months.

Dmitrys Simanovs, aged 51, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, assaulted a Special Constable, failed to surrender to custody; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Tom Almond, aged 34, of St James Road, Northampton, criminal damage, possession of a meat cleaver, a knife and a hammer, community order, 12 months probation, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Rod Michael Neal, aged 40, of Shadowfax Drive, Northampton, two charges of assault by beating, stole items value £50 from Wilkinsons Stores; fined £1,700, surcharge £170, costs £85.

James William Ducker, aged 61, of Greenaway Close, Blisworth, drink-driving; fined £148, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

Sidney Sullivan Oware, aged 49, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £51, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Robert Anthony Holt, aged 39, Ringway, Northampton, obstructed a Police Constable in the execution of their duty, fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Stuart John Holt, aged 36, Park Avenue North, Abington, possession of one wrap of diamorphine; fined £207, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Daniel Inwood, aged 24, of George Nutt Court, Northampton, possession of a quantity of cocaine; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85.

Danielle Kiely, aged 22, of Main Road, Far Cotton, assaulted a Police Constable; discharged conditionally for 36 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Jaime Wheatley, aged 19, Middle Greeve, Northampton, failed to stop following an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £110, five penalty points,

Alyce Jane Marriott, aged 23, of Axehead Road, Northampton, no licence, no insurance; fined £276, surcharge £30, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Heather May, aged 49, of Halse Road, Brackley, drove without due care and attention; fined £184, surcharge £30, costs £85, six penalty points.

Katarzyna Pogorzelska, aged 36, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, eight penalty points.

Ryan Dunkley, aged 34, of Delapre Crescent Road, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, eight penalty points.

Domentean Lixandru, aged 28, of London Road, Northampton, failed to report an accident; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £110, five penalty points.

Emmanuel Arowolo, aged 21, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, failed to report an accident; fined £103, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Troy Montgomery, aged 28, of Ashby Road, Braunston, drove without due care and attention, failed to report an accident, no insurance; fined £290, surcharge £32, costs £110, seven penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on September 7

Levi-Jaye Watson Holder, aged 28, of no fixed abode, two charges of dishonestly failing to cancel £1,521.58 credit to account; community order with 60 hours unpaid work; surcharge £90. costs £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Adrian Esah, aged 47, of Barring Street, Northampton, drink-driving, failed to stop after an accident, possession of cannabis, assault by beating; 17 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

Fati Ali, aged 43, of Northcote Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90 eight penalty points.

Hysen Bardhi, aged 37, of Billing Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone, carried a child not wearing a seatbelt; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Sara Blundell, aged 33, of Cheltenham Close, Towcester, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £396, surcharge £39, costs £90, six penalty points.

Scott Dean Brown, aged 32, of Lockwood Close, Northampton, obscured windscreen; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Iman Hoque Chowdhury, aged 23, of Queens Road, Northampton, revoked licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Paul Clark, aged 46, Sun Yard, Towcester, speeding; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Keith Clement, aged 33, of Cheltenham Close, Towcester, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £396, surcharge £39, costs £90, six penalty points.

Lauren Foster, aged 33, Wappenham Road, Syresham, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Robert Grala, aged 39, of Hood Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

MIchael Haig, aged 37, The Green, Flore, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four penalty points.

Malcolm Hankins, aged 58, of Polar Star Close, Daventry, speeding; £218, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Adrian Iancu, aged 29, of Barnwell Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Klodian Kely Kaziu, aged 38, of Byfield Road, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; fined £384, surcharge £38, costs £145.

Ryan Murray, aged 29, of Dryden Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £32, costs £620, disqualified for 38 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.