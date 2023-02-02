■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 19

KIAH CHARLOTTE GROVES-GRANFIELD, aged 27, of Cartmel Road, Daventry, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour motivated by hostility towards persons of a particular sexual orientation; guilty plea taken into consideration, surcharge £40, costs £85.

STEVEN STAINTON, aged 31, of Balfour Close, Northampton, used or threatened unlawful violence causing fear for personal safety; six months in prison suspended for 18 months, three months overnight curfew, surcharge £154, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

COLUM SHAY WARD, aged 25, of Mounts Court, Northampton, breached court order, committed an offence during a suspended sentence; fined £273, surcharge £109, costs £85.

TRISTAN PETER WRIGHTON, aged 27, of West Ridge, Northampton, two counts of assaulting a police officer, criminal damage, committed an offence during a suspended sentence; community order, fined £50, compensation of £683.50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

SARAH LOUISE McCANN, aged 35, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, stole meat value £92.95, £45 and £39.57 from BP, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation of £177.52, surcharge £154,

DALETH WEBSTER, aged 41, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, stole change to the value of £14.13 from a vehicle; two weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £160.

MUSTAFA YASIF, aged 19, of St Andrews Court, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £40, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on January 20

GRACE RITA MOTTRAM, aged 60, of Cub Close, Bugbrooke, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; fined £807, pay compensation of £100, surcharge £81, costs £620.

JAMES ROSE, aged 38, of Rothwell Road, Lamport, Northampton, speeding; fined £128, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

LINCOLN DUNN-MYRIE, aged 33, of Guildhall Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £480, surcharge £48, costs £85, six points.

ANDREW JAMES, aged 51, of Grange Road, Northampton, criminal damage; compensation of £750.

RICHARD ANTHONY LITTLEWOOD, aged 41, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, breached a community order; fined £120.

BARRY JOHN SHEEHAN, aged 43, of no fixed abode, criminal damage; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £250.

BENJAMIN THOMAS SMITH, aged 33, of no fixed abode, breached a community order; eight weeks in prison, costs £60.

DARRYL MATTHEW GREEN, aged 32, of HMP Peterborough, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, possession of cannabis, two counts of criminal damage, attempted theft, carrying a kitchen knife, Stanley knife and screwdriver in public; 46 weeks in prison, compensation of £1,000.

ANDRE CHIRIAC, aged 20, of Abington Grove, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, drove without due care and attention; 50 hours unpaid work, fined £261, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

CHIDUBEM KENNETH JUNIOR EBIRIM, aged 32, of no fixed abode, assault by beating, resisted police; 18 weeks in prison, compensation of £200, criminal behaviour order not to enter Northampton town centre.

TYM BROWN, aged 35, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £90, six points.

ANDREI-ALEXNDRU CALIN, aged 26, of Longueville Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £90, six points.

MAHMOOD SULTAN, aged 53, of Farmfield Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

■ This case was heard on January 21

SERGIU-MARIAN ABABEI, aged 24, of Baker Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.